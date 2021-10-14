Former NASCAR star Kasey Kahne and the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series make their way to Lawton Speedway on Friday, Oct. 29.
At Lawton, almost all of the Outlaws are on equal footing with only one recent appearance coming in 2019. That race, the first at the track since 1985, was won by Daryn Pittman and the Roth Motorsports #83 squad.
Oklahoma City’s Wayne Johnson has the most laps at the Oklahoma 1/4-mile, racking up several wins in the ASCS ranks at his local track.
Notable contenders to watch include Carson Macedo with Jason Johnson Racing, Sheldon Haudenschild with Stenhouse Jr. Marshall Racing, and James McFadden with Kasey Kahne Racing.
As for Kahne himself, he’ll make his first-ever appearance at Lawton and return to Devil’s Bowl for the first time since nearly winning an All Star Circuit of Champions show in 2020. The former NASCAR Cup Series star continues to compete full-time in the Roth Motorsports #83 as he chases his first-career World of Outlaws win.
For tickets, visit worldofoutlaws.com or call the Lawton Speedway at 580-355-6417.