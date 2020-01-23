Boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 14 are welcome to participate in the local level of the Knights of Columbus’ annual Free Throw Championship, today at 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic School at 7th and A Ave.
It is free to participate in the event and all equipment is provided.
Each participant shoots 15 free throws with the person making the most free throws advancing to the district competition. Winners of the district competition move on to the state level.
For more information, contact Jerry Nottingham at 695-7028.