Without a doubt, Terry Justus has been putting up some serious numbers lately, but last Tuesday night’s set takes the cake.
Justus started the His and Hers league in strike mode, posting a 279 out of the gate.
His skills continued through game two where a 267 was reported, giving him 546 going into game three and 254 pins away from his first career 800 series.
After a spare in the first frame of game three, Justus knew that this was no time to give up the ship, so he lined back in and rolled the next eleven strikes to give him a 290 closer and a career high 836 for series.
Justus reported throwing his new Storm Hy-Road Max to post his first career 800 series.
League Highlights
Sitting in second on this week’s honor roll is Phil Kilmartin who rolled a nice 769 series on games of 254, 258 and 257, also in the His and Hers.
And this league’s Secretary, Jeff Janssen, got his digs in with a 712 that went 269, 236 and 207.
Tracy Price found the sweet spot in the Tuesday Night Movers league to lead his group with games of 222, 232 and 279 for a 733.
Richard Jacoby is next in the lineup, leading senior league play with a 731 on games of 248, 258 and 225.
Phil Kilmartin came in at 716 in the Entertainers to cap off senior league highs for the week and dare we add one more 700 series for Kilmartin?
Coming out of the Guys and Dolls, Kilmartin shot 728 on games of 203, 269 and 256.
Andrea Halstead led the ladies with her efforts from the TNT league.
Halstead shot 245, 245 and 226 to make up a 716.
That league also saw Kellan Hill post 232, 235 and 245 for a 712 and Nate Baggett with a 706 that went 237, 243 and 226.
It was fairly quiet on the Suburban front, as Brandon Tipton was the only bowler to tip the 700 mark, shooting 210, 278 and 218 for a 706.
Jordan Kasza zoned in for a 268 closer that left her with a 695 for the second high series of the night.
And in Early Birds action, Mark Paslay rolled 245, 235 and 225 for a 705.
Honorable mention this week goes to senior bowler Cle Cox who has put a lot of time on the lanes and it is starting to show as he made the honor roll this week with a 223 game.
Youth Highlights
Caden Burk led youth league bowlers in the final week of the fall season, posting a 640 series on games of 229, 201 and 210 in the TBird Legends.
Jake Croft was over average in all three games, giving him a 411 series to lead in the TBird HotShots.
Croft had games of 131, 144 and 136.
And in the bumper league TBird MiniShots, Jayden Gordon rolled a 101 game and Lee Perry posted a 103.
For summertime youth bowling, contact your local bowling centers for details.
No-Tap Fun at TBird
The Tuesday No-Tappers did not see any 800 series, but they did have a couple of no-tap 300 games including Jerry Hill’s opening number.
Hill added 227 and 265 to make up the 792 series that followed Roy Olson on the high series list.
Olson came out with a 799 after starting his day with a 286.
Mike McLester fell into the top three with a 786 and the other no-tap 300 game nestled between games of 257 and 229.
McLester moved up the ladder to a first-place finish in the Senior No-Tap Colorama with the only 800 of the day of 809.
McLester shot 300, 232 and 277 to make up the series for high handicap and scratch prizes.
Cle Cox came in second with a handicap score of 797 and Cleo Travis placed third with 777.
Becky Payette took first in the ladies division with 731 followed by a tie between Margit Augustine and Karin Monahan who each shot 669.
Mike Peckinpaugh took second place money in Scratch Singles with 740.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Mike McLester/Mike Peckinpaugh, 581
(Gm 1, 2nd) Cle Cox/Phil Kilmartin, 537
(Gm 2, 1st) Mike McLester/Mike Peckinpaugh, 517
(Gm 2, 2nd) Don Ginter Jr/Damon Foster, 510
(Gm 3, 1st) Cleo Travis/Gene Augustine, 528
(Gm 3, 2nd) Richard Payette/Bob Hartley, 496
Strike pot winners:
Randy Travis, Dave Yett, Phil Kilmartin, Sam Bowman, Don Ginter Jr
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Mike McLester (X+6+Oops=16): No winner
Match Play: Cleo Travis (X — 9 – Out): No winner
Pill Draw: Richard Payette (Needed 8, Got 8): Winner!
Waldo: Don Ginter Jr tapped over the head pin going for his first Waldo attempt, nullifying the effort.
On his next shot, without the head pin in the rack, Ginter hit dead center between the number 2 and number 3 pin, leaving the Greek Church for those of you who might think that’s the way to go.
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Croft Wins Po-Boy
The fifth Spring Po-Boy, ironically bowled on May 5th, went to one of our up and coming high rollers, Carter Croft, a youth bowler from the TBird Legends league.
Croft fended off a group of 24 other bowlers as this week’s event housed 25 competitors in the lineup.
As the story goes, Croft and James Middleton tied for the number one seed with 518. By a scientific formula, established many years ago, the flip of a coin awarded the honor to Croft.
Following Middleton for third was Duncan McDonald with 511.
Jimmy Bomboy, 508, Mark Hill, 503, Phil Kilmartin, 498, Paul Zerbe, 496 and Tony Faustner, 494, fin-ished off the top eight before the scientific formula was needed once again to seat 9th, 10th and 11th as there was a three way tie at 482.
Marshall Miller got 9th, Andrea Halstead took 10th, and Barry Morris ended up 11th.
Toby Franco, 461, Mike Peckinpaugh, 456, Matt Ray, 449, Sam Bowman 448 and Ray Geffre, 444 wrapped up the remaining field of 16.
High scratch game winners were Mark Hill and Phil Kilmartin for game one with a 258 tie.
Game two winners were Duncan McDonald, 250, and Jimmy Bomboy, 247.
Results after game one of the single elimination match play went as follows.
Croft (235) — Geffre (229), Faustner (284) – Miller (198), Franco (211) – Hill (193), Bomboy (245) – Peckinpaugh (188), Ray (237) – McDonald (205), Morris (221) – Kilmartin (190), Halstead (216) – Zerbe (214), Middleton (266) – Bowman (211).
Round two: Croft annihilated Faustner 294 – 219, Bomboy kicked Franco to the side, 278 – 212, Ray took out Morris, 226 – 218, and Halstead advanced over Middleton, 205 – 192.
The competitors going into the semi finals were a younger group than we have seen recently.
Croft, a current youth bowler, went against Bomboy, a former Greater Lawton Fort Sill youth bowler on one side and on the other, from about 20 years ago, former YABA bowlers Matt Ray and Andrea Halstead squared off to battle for the finals.
Croft stayed focused and slid by Bomboy, 240-203 and Ray moved by Halstead 217-184, setting up for the last game of the night.
It was definitely Croft’s night to win. He came in with a league average of 177 and rolled scratch games of 237, 204, 197, 256 and 202 before posting a 204 against Ray for this week’s championship title.
The Po-Boy starts at 7 p.m. every Wednesday evening at Thunderbird Lanes.
The cost is only $25 per event guaranteed to pay the top four places.
Early signups are welcome.
Memorial Date Set
A friend to all and long time bowler Bunny Parisien lost her hard fought battle with cancer and joined the band of bowling angels last Friday, May 7th.
Bunny was always happy and smiling, always had a story to tell and a hug for you, every time you saw her.
She bowled for many years at Holiday Bowl and at Thunderbird Lanes and considered both centers hers, depending on where she was at the time.
Friends of Bunny are invited to attend a memorial gathering to share stories and celebrate the life that put smiles on all of our faces at one time or another.
The memorial will be held at Thunderbird Lanes on Sunday, May 23rd from 1-4 p.m.