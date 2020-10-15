It’s not uncommon for there to be big district games in Week 7. In fact, we expected there to be some this weekend.
However, some of the biggest ones this weekend might not have been the ones we predicted two months ago. I picked El Reno to win District 5A-1 before the season started. But I admittedly didn’t foresee their game at Duncan being a potential de facto district championship game, as I picked the Demons 5th in my preseason poll.
Similarly, I had Empire finishing fifth in the District B-3 standings, four spots behind projected champ Snyder. As it turns out, the winner of Friday’s game could be in prime position to grab no worse than the 2nd seed in the playoffs.
On the flip side, there are some games I thought might have had a little more significance a few months ago. Not that Friday’s game at the Bomber Bowl between Comanche and Frederick isn’t still important...but it’s for different reasons. While I thought this one might be for playoff seeding, Comanche is trying to just make the playoffs at this point.
While the district standings aren’t truly an apples-to-apples comparison in this crazy year, I think most of us predicted Cache and Chickasha to be higher in the District 4A-1 standings at this point. But Chickasha had to miss several weeks because of COVID and Cache is on a two-game slide. That game is also a game between two teams just looking to gain some momentum.
But one of the big games of the night is in Duncan, where head coach JT Cobble bounced back from having COVID-19 and has the Demons on a two-game win streak. The Duncan defense will need to be disciplined to slow down El Reno’s Dorian Plumley at quarterback. Duncan has weapons of its own in Desmond Pettit and Tate Wilkins and and will need them to make big plays when it counts. It should be a fun one. But I’ll take El Reno 30, DUNCAN 24.
(Home team in CAPS)
(Apache’s game with Cordell has been canceled as of press time Thursday night)
Snyder 42, EMPIRE 32: Snyder’s win over a Velma-Alma team that spanked the Bulldogs is fresh in my mind and part of the reason I’m taking the Cyclones.
CACHE 27, Chickasha 19: The Bulldogs need to get some positive vibes going and a win (no matter how pretty or ugly, no matter the opponent) is just the medicine at this point.
FREDERICK 34, Comanche 14: If you take away the 26 points they gave up to Hobart (in a game in which Frederick still rolled), the Bombers have allowed just 9 points...in four games. Just let that sink in.
Tipton 48, CYRIL 33: This game probably dictates which of these two teams makes the playoffs.
Altus 30, SOUTHEAST 13: I think this is the week that Dan Cocannouer finally gets his first win at Altus.
Marlow 40, DAVIS 16: Marlow continues to look like a State contender in Class 2A.
ANADARKO 55, McLoud 20: Anadarko is on a roll and McLoud is not going to stop them.
Waurika 60, CENTRAL HIGH 14: The rough season for Central continues.
Last week: 8-4 (Comanche-Marietta got canceled and the Indians instead played Perkins-Tryon. Meanwhile, I somehow just straight-up missed the Cyril-Waurika game so I count that as a loss.)
Season: 52-16