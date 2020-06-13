While the rest of the world has anxiously waited for pro and college sports to come back, a group of young golfers has been hitting the links in Lawton for nearly a month.
After a successful maiden voyage in the fall, the Lawton Junior Golf League had planned to take another whack at it this summer. However, the arrival of COVID-19 complicated things, especially when more twice as many golfers signed up for the league’s second season. But with various social distancing and health-conscious protocol in place, there have been no issues for the 75 young golfers or their parents.
“What we’re doing is they can’t touch the flag stick, only one family per cart and obviously no hand shakes,” league organizer Marco Gagliardi said. “I really think it’s as safe as you can get.”
Every Monday for six weeks, children ages 6 through 12 gather at Lawton Country Club to learn about the game of golf, as well as spend time with friends and parents. This year’s league began on May 18 with 65 golfers signed up, compared to 33 from the first league in September. Gagliardi said he was surprised by rapid growth, saying he initially only expected about 50 sign-ups. Instead, the numbers have only grown over the past month. Gagliardi attributes it to the league’s success in the fall, as well as desire to get back to being active following months of coronavirus-induced quarantine.
“I think it’s a combination of other sports not playing yet and people really having fun last year,” Gagliardi said.
Justin McVicker said he believes the spike in attendance does have a lot to do with the current situation, as his son Jaxon, 8, would typically be playing baseball in mid-May. But with no local leagues open at that time, they opted for another outdoor outlet, one that Justin has been passionate about for some time.
“I’ve always played golf. There’s a lot of qualities and good life lessons you can find in golf,” Justin McVicker said.
Although he played basketball at MacArthur, Gagliardi actually went to Cameron University to play golf. And although he is currently the boys basketball coach at Mac, he coached golf for the Highlanders for five years, and would like to return to coaching high school golf at some point. In the meantime, he is helping both children and parents how golf can be about far more than competition.
“I think it teaches kids a little more about integrity and honesty,” Cody Penland, father of 5-year-old Junior League golfer Jase Penland, said. “You’re keeping your own strokes, you’re responsible for your own ball, there’s a lot of trust there.”
Even though it was Cody who brought up the idea of the junior league, Jase has enjoyed learning the game and getting to spend time with his father.
“I’m just glad to be here and get to have fun,” Jase said. “My favorite part is chipping.”
At the end of the day, even though score is kept, the driving force behind the start of the junior golf league truly was to create a way for children to have fun.
And the response has continued to be nothing but positive. The league has already set dates for another session this fall, starting on Aug. 31 and continuing every Monday through Oct. 5, with the exception of Sept. 7, as that week’s round will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, in response to Labor Day.
To sign up or get more information, email lawtonjuniorgolf@gmail.com.