Jordan confident Mac will contend for district title

MacArthur has suited up many great receivers and when the coaches start talking about the names at the top of that list, Quinton Paras, T.J. Turner, Aaron Woods, and Deion James are among those players who seem to flow off the tongue of the current coaching staff.
Jeremiah Jordon isn’t mentioned among those great receivers just yet but he hopes that over the course of the next 8 or 10 weeks his name may be tossed out as a legitimate college prospect if the Highlanders can get their offense untracked against some of the best Class 5A teams in the state.
Last Friday the Highlanders got a dose of reality as Lawton High School handed Mac a 51-26 loss that was an eye-opening setback. But Mac coach Brett Manning said that was the result of what happens when a team commits four turnovers and leaves its city rival knocking on the touchdown door after a couple of those mistakes.
Monday the Highlanders sat and listened to the report card from Manning and what they heard wasn’t thrilling to hear, it was an honest evaluation of where the team stands entering a bye week where the focus will be on correcting mistakes and improving in all phases of the game.
Jordan has the tools to be a good receiver with a 5-11 frame that carries 140 pounds and the ability to go high and bring down passes when the need arises.
“I think our group of receivers brings a good deal of energy to the practice field each day,” the senior said. “It takes a great deal of work with the quarterbacks to get the timing down. We probably run most routes 40 times or more just to get our timing down. We worked a good deal in the summer but you have to do that to improve.
“The summer drills and camps are where you get those timing routs down. We came out every day in the summer to get better. Now we are having to focus on Duncan for our first district game and be prepared to make something happen. The district is still ahead of us and that’s our goal, to win district and host a playoff game.”
Jordan had a 38-yard touchdown reception against LHS for an early 7-0 Mac lead but the Wolverines scored touchdowns on four straight drives in the third quarter to take command.
“We just need to work hard this week because the coaches have already shown us what we need to do to get better and now it’s a matter of getting on the field and working out those problems,” Jordan said.
One thing Jordan knows about is leadership.
“I like our leadership class and one of the things that does is teach you how to be a leader and how to get others to improve their leadership skills.”
Jordan believes those same skills will help him reach his goal of learning graphic arts in college.
“That is my goal, to get into Oklahoma State University and get a degree in graphic arts,” he said. “Before that I want to go to Oklahoma State Tech in Okmulgee and take classes in automobile mechanics. I have a 1997 Sierra pickup and love working on it.”
First, though, Jordan hopes to keep improving and get a chance to play (NCAA) Division II football.
“I just need to keep working on running good routes,” Jordan said. “I know there are many guys out there wanting to play college football but if I can keep improving I believe I can get a chance.”
He also realizes that having good communication skills is important.
“I enjoy my English classes and those are always important when you are trying to make your grades in college,” he said. “Right now, I just need to keep working hard to get better and hopefully some college will see me and give me a chance. First, we need to win our district and get back into the playoffs. We can do that but it will take plenty of tough practices.”