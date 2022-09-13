Jordan confident Mac will contend for district title

Jeremiah Jordon, 5-11, 140 pounds continues to work on his strength as he works out in the Mac weightroom.

 Staff photo

MacArthur has suited up many great receivers and when the coaches start talking about the names at the top of that list, Quinton Paras, T.J. Turner, Aaron Woods, and Deion James are among those players who seem to flow off the tongue of the current coaching staff.

Jeremiah Jordon isn’t mentioned among those great receivers just yet but he hopes that over the course of the next 8 or 10 weeks his name may be tossed out as a legitimate college prospect if the Highlanders can get their offense untracked against some of the best Class 5A teams in the state.