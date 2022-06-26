Roy Johnson fought a hard battle and was rewarded with his first win in the second of a series of seven Po-Boy events slated for this summer at Thunderbird Lanes.
Forty bowlers threw down their $25 to make up the field for last Monday night’s event where player’s averages ranged from 115 to 233 and it didn’t matter as it was all just for a fun. A cheap night on lanes with a little competition to get the blood flowing and who knows, you might just get lucky and cash.
There has been some negativity aimed at this event because of the handicap which has tournament director Richard Jacoby at a quandary.
It is impossible to make all of the people happy all of the time but Jacoby said that, for his friends and the scratch bowlers seemingly left without a chance (which is far from the truth), upon his return from Nationals is a couple of weeks, he would put together a scratch Po-Boy tournament.
In the meantime, did I mention that there were 40 bowlers in this week’s event?
Roy Johnson had not picked up a bowling ball in several years up until last season when he joined in on a Goodyear crew and it appears we have created a bowling monster.
Johnson has joined a couple of other leagues and is a regular in the Friday afternoon senior no-tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes but that is a whole other thing compared to putting your name on the line to bowl in a tournament, namely the Almost World Famous Po-Boy.
Johnson took the plunge and was challenged immediately following his two games of qualifying as he and James Middleton had tied for the sixteenth spot which required a roll off to determine who would advance to the bracket.
Johnson and Middleton had a 454 for their qualifying series and when the final blow was thrown, Johnson advanced to the bracket 28-27.
Leading the masses was youth bowler Mikey York who had games of 205 and 265, totaling 524 with handicap.
Conner Macdonald qualified second on back to back 213’s (516 with handicap) and Amanda Price rolled 190 and 265 to sum up 500 even for third seed.
Mark Hill, one of four bowlers with zero pins handicap, shot 497 for fourth followed by Rob Scoggins also with 497, and Shawn Thomas posted 485 for sixth.
The remaining field went as follows.
7th — Tony Faustner, 479, 8th — Dave Yett, 472, 9th – Kellan Hill, 471, 10th – Tyler Price, 471, 11th – Robert Lansberry, 467, 12th – Roy Olson, 464, 13th – Marc Cotledge, 464, 14th – Payne Jolly, 463, 15th – Ben Laird, 457, and of course Roy Johnson for 16th with 454.
If you are wondering, Marc Cotledge, Kellan Hill and Tyler Price were the other three bowlers with zero for handicap and as you can see, they too made the cut.
High scratch game winners for game one were Mark Hill, 259 and Tyler Price, 237 and for game two were Amanda Price, 265 and Rob Scoggins, 253.
In the round of sixteen, Johnson beat the young gun York, 269-243, Yett won over Kellan Hill, 221-160, Scoggins advanced over Olson, 234-206 and Mark Hill shot 248 to beat Marc Cotledge, 234, in a heads up match.
Amanda Price won over Jolly, 246-189; Lansberry got the win over Thomas 249-193, Faustner beat Tyler Price 224-220 and Macdonald moved passed Laird 249-236.
In the round of eight Johnson sent Yett packing 249-208, Scoggins got the win over Hill, 229-200, Lansberry put up a 244 to move by Price’s 210 and Faustner shot 238 to move to the semis over Macdonald who shot 220.
The stage was set for the final four where Johnson continued his mission at hand with a win over Scoggins, 228-199 and Faustner advanced to the finals over Lansberry 224-189.
It was reported that Roy Johnson was sure doing a lot of shaking and rattling but the scores reflect some rolling as well as he took this week’s Po-Boy title with a 211 to Faustner’s 208.
The third Po-Boy of the series will be held at Thunderbird Lanes tomorrow night starting at 7PM. Due to the popularity of this event, please sign up and pay by 6:45pm to prevent a delayed start time.
League Highlights
Why would one certify a No-Tap League you ask?
The answer is simply, in case someone happens to roll twelve naturals, like Bob Carter did in last Monday’s Socialites No-Tap league. With verification that they were all natural, Carter will receive cred-it for his seventeenth career perfect 300 game.
That’s why we certify no-tap leagues.
It was game three for Carter who had a no-tap series of 785 for this week’s high in the league.
Richard Jacoby put up a strong 776 on games of 277, 221 and 278.
Gary Webster penciled in games of 258, 267 and 238 for a 763 and Jerry Hill rounded out the no-tap league’s list of heavy hitters with games of 279, 228 and 247 for a 754.
Carter also rolled the high none no tap series, posting a 697 in the Entertainers on games of 217, 240 and 240.
Highlights from the Roudy Bunch show Tyler Price with difficulties through the transitioning as his high series of 652 went 237, 159 and 256.
The Summer Guys and Dolls is on the floor and we will have their highlights next week and also, you will notice that youth bowling is back in the news with Saturday morning youth leagues in session at Thunderbird Lanes.
New bowlers are always welcome, contact the bowling center for details.
No-Tap Colorama Results
There were 39 bowlers in attendance for the June 17th edition of the senior no tap Colorama at Thun-derbird Lanes where Dave Yett took first place scoring 776 with handicap on scratch games of 245, 242 and 256.
Johnnie Scheid was a close second with 765 that went 226, 266 and 264 and Cleo Travis posted 762 for third and tying for fourth place with 758 was Cle Cox and Roger Hanley who was the only bowler with a near perfect no-tap score of 297.
Margit Augustine took first place for the ladies with 822 on games of 232, 237 and 206 plus handi-cap, followed by Barbara Ellis who rolled 224, 232 and 209 for 665/767.
Teri Jester rounded out the ladies field with 695/743 that went 206, 245 and 244.
Johnnie Scheid took the scratch high series pot with 756 followed by Roger Hanley, 752 and David Yett, 743.
Mystery Doubles winners were:
Gm. 1, 1st – Peggy Towne/Damon Foster, 518
Gm. 1, 2nd – Cleo Travis/Johnnie Scheid, 507
Gm. 2, 1st – Margit Augustine/Roy Olson, 511
Gm. 2, 2nd – Charles Norman/Gene Augustine, 510
Gm. 3, 1st – Cleo Travis/Johnnie Scheid, 558
Gm. 3, 2nd – David Yett/Dennis Wilkerson, 522
Johnnie Scheid was the only bowler to win a strike pot ticket and no one was even close in the spe-cial challenge shots so carry over amounts will be up for the next event.
This event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes starting at 1pm. All bowlers age 50 and above are eligible to participate.
Top Average Tournaments Coming Soon
The Lil Johnson 60 + Senior tournament is scheduled for Sunday, July 10th at noon with check in at 11:30 at Thunderbird Lanes.
This tournament is open to all seniors who are 60 and above. This tournament features a men’s divi-sion and a women’s division.
All bowlers will bowl 3 games then cut to top 1/3 then bowl 1 additional game then cut to top 5 for bracket play.
The Jerry Hill Men’s Top 12 average is scheduled for Saturday, July 9th, check in at 11:30; bowling will start at noon at Thunderbird Lanes.
Bowlers will bowl 6 games moving 1 pair to the right after each game. Top 5 will advance to step ladder.
And it looks as if the Jean Yamarik Women’s event will be taking the top eight so as not to drop too far down in average to get twelve bowlers.
The Lil Johnson is open to all senior bowlers ages 60 and above. The Jerry Hill and the Jean Yamarik are invitational’s, open only to those who are qualified. Those bowlers should have been contacted by the association, if you feel you should have received a call and have not, please contact Kristina McCoy, Jim Bomboy Sr or Chris Reser with your concerns.