It is rumored that Raymond Johnson has been laying on some pretty healthy numbers lately including talks of 800 series’ and 300 games coming from south of the Red River the last week or so.
Johnson, who is also one of the many who make the trip up to bowl in the Suburban league at Twin Oaks each week, put another feather in his cap with a perfect 300 to kick off last week’s set.
The southpaw added games of 235 and 227 to lead Suburbanites with a 762 for series.
Last week’s headliner Troy Hardin was next best with 720 on games of 266, 247 and 207, followed by Demetrius Wilcox with 716 and then Johnathan McCoy with a 713.
Joining Johnson on this week’s Honor’s list was Ronnie King who rolled 221 and 204 as opening games for the senior Goodtimes league, a week ago last Thursday.
King spared the first frame of game three and then said “To heck with this,” and went off the sheet for a 290, 11-in-a-row.
Far from being his first honor of this degree and probably not the last either, King totaled out at 715, a pin shy of the top score of the day of 716 rolled by Kenny Ratke on games of 223, 228 and 265.
Other League Highlights
Matt Casey topped the charts with the high series of the week of 768, coming out of the Goodyear league where he had games of 268, 243 and 257.
Tim Lundquist stayed consistent and followed Casey with a 708 on games of 235, 238 and 235.
Tory Morales was up and down but managed a 706 on games of 252, 178 and 276 and Ted Williams threw his name in the hat with a 702 that went 203, 256 and 243.
Phil Kilmartin put the Guys and Dolls league in the news with a 751, scoring 258, 224 and 269 and the Bomboy family had quite a night all around in last Tuesday’s His and Hers’ at Thunderbird Lanes.
Jim Bomboy (aka Dad) rolled 234, 266 and 235 for a 735, Jimmy Bomboy (aka Boo) rolled 279, 198 and 243 for a 720 and Lisa Bomboy (aka Mom) rolled 606 on games of 212, 181 and 213. And they all went home as one happy family.
Richard Jacoby’s brief absence did not bother his bowling as on his first day back he rolled 237, 267 and 224 for a 728 to lead in the Socialites.
James Ray had the best TNT set last week, scoring 213, 280 and 233 for a 726 followed by Mark Hill who had games of 246, 216 and 240 for a 702.
Dale Perry went 235, 216 and 258 for the Early Birds high series of 709, followed by Terry Justus who shot 255, 247 and 204 for a 706.
A quick shout out to Daphne Choquette for rolling a career high 237 game and 540 series while bowling in the Ladies Night Out league at Twin Oaks Bowling Center where Barbara Ellis, while bowling in the Tuesday Night Mixed, posted the Honor Roll high game and series for the ladies.
Ellis had games of 213, 190 and a big 279 for a 682 for series.
Burk Continues Lead on Youth Front
For the second week in a row Caden Burk led in youth league play this time with a 611 that included games of 208, 214 and 189 bowled in the TBird Legends.
High game honors also came from this league where Julian Love posted a 236 for his second game.
And congratulations go to Legends bowler Kalan Hicks for bowling his first 500 series of 505. Kalan, who was bowling off a 135 average, last Saturday morning, had games of 176, 179 and 150 to make up the series.
Congrats are also in order for Kalan’s little sis Kennedi for bowling her first 100 game of the year of 101 in the TBird MiniShots with bumper assist.
Keanna Biscaino led in the TBird Hot Shots with a 394 and games of 145, 112 and 137, followed by Dexter Jackson who shot 124, 129 and 100 off a 94 average for a 353 series.
And Ali Biscaino was the star player in the TOBC Oak Trees, putting together a 522 series thanks to a 215 closing game.
No-Tap News
David Fishbeck led the Tuesday No-Tappers with 823 on games of 277, 266 and 280 with the day’s high game coming from Rick Olson who rolled the back eleven for a 290 in game two.
Olson lost ground early and only managed 794 for second highest for series.
The Senior 9-Pin Colorama was also in last week’s lineup, showing a tie for first place between Cleo Travis and John Troutman, both with an all in total of 819.
Travis rolled 219, 238 and 223 for 672 scratch, but got 49 sticks a game to assist bringing him to the big score.
Troutman however received zero pins handicap and rolled 258, 265 and 296, the high game of the day, to sum up his 819 series.
David Yett was a solid third with 799 on games of 232, 278 and 256.
Kathy Zerbe took first place in the women’s division with 835 on games of 244, 237 and 195, followed by Marianne Hartley who came out of it with a 787.
Troutman (819) and Yett (766) were one and two in scratch singles with Sam Bowman tagging in for third with a 739.
Mystery Doubles winners were Ken Knoff/Gene Augustine, 586 and John Troutman/Lee Brown, 556 for game one.
Cleo Travis/David Yett, 577 and John Troutman/Lee Brown, 551 for game two.
And Randy Travis/Cle Cox, 556 and Cleo Travis/David Yett, 539 for game three.
Strike pot winners included Lee Brown, John Fortner, David Yett and Sam Bowman.
And Challenge shots went as follows:
Cle Cox rolled an eight count, a nine count and then a six count to bust out at 23e while looking for a “21”.
Kathy Zerbe threw a strike and then followed it up with a seven count to end her bid at Match Play and Cle Cox was up for a try at the Pill Draw where he needed a three count but knocked over nine for good measure?
Cleo Travis took a stab at Waldo and knocked over everything except the 10 pin but when asked to leave a split to win the Snake Bite Challenge, John Troutman stepped up to the plate and left the Big Four to pocket some extra weekend cash.
We are back on schedule for Friday’s starting at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. All bowlers age 50 and over with a verifiable average are eligible to participate.