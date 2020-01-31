The Eisenhower girls became just the latest victim to one of the most dominant players in the area, while their male counterparts finally gave the home crowd a reason to cheer.
The Eisenhower girls were unable to contain Altus guard Lakysia Johnson in a 60-54 loss. Meanwhile, the Ike boys got 11 players in the points column in an 84-53 win at the Eagles’ Nest on Friday.
Johnson torches Ike girls
Considering Altus’ Lakysia Johnson had scored 39 points against MacArthur just thee days prior, it’s not as if Eisenhower didn’t know who to focus on.
But knowing and executing are two different things. And on Friday, nothing Ike did seemed to deter Johnson, who scored 39 points for the second game in a row.
But MacArthur had still been able to overcome Johnson’s monster night to win by nine. And despite the fact the rest of the Altus team had the exact same offensive output Friday as it did against MacArthur on Tuesday, it was Eisenhower’s inability to secure defensive rebounds consistently that spelled the Eagles’ doom. Too many times on Friday, Altus made the “hustle plays”, like 5’3 guard Annie Petzold tracking down numerous offensive boards to give the Bulldogs second chances.
“We definitely need to do a better job of boxing out, we didn’t do that very well,” Eagles coach Daniel Wall said. “(Johnson) was tough, but if I had to go back and do things differently, I might have packed the paint and switched to a zone sooner.”
Eisenhower started the game hot on offense, with Kelvianna “KK” Sanders knocking down two 3-pointers en route to a 19-17 lead after one quarter. But the Eagles were held to just seven points in the second frame, while Johnson scored all 15 of Altus’ second-quarter points.
Ike was without guard Kylan Seaton and started a lineup that featured freshman Mariah Hall at point guard and Victoria Brice, who had mostly only seen time as a reserve this season. But each made the most of the opportunity as Brice had eight points and Hall contributed 10 points while grabbing four offensive rebounds.
Ike boys earn first home win under Wallace
A few days can make all the difference sometimes.
In the case of Eisenhower, not having a game on Tuesday helped Wade Wallace’s team focus on the basics.
“We had a little bit of time to make some adjustments with the lineup, make some adjustments with the lineup as a whole, and it just happened to have worked,” Wallace said.
And while the Eagles led by just two after one quarter, the offense exploded in the second. Deigo Toca scored 10 points, Ziaire Walton had six of his game-high 16 points and Eisenhower outscored Altus 30-9 in the quarter to take a 43-20 halftime advantage.
During that quarter, Wallace began digging into his bench. While coaches typically do this in “garbage time” when the game is out of hand, players like Stephen Ross, Dasmond Vaughn and Kobe Johnson began seeing playing time before the half. In the second half, that trend only continued, as Ross, Johnson, Vaughn and James Cruse all made 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Wallace said he wanted to reward the players who impressed in practice this week, and they rewarded his trust in return. Vaughn especially so, as he hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
“I told the kids, ‘If you performed in practice, you’d get the opportunity,’ and Das was one of the kids who really performed in practice,” Wallace said. “We gave him the opportunity and he took advantage of the opportunity. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”
It was not only the first non-tournament win of the season for Eisenhower, it was the first home win under Wallace.
Eisenhower hosts two 6A stalwarts next week, with Midwest City visiting on Tuesday and Putnam City on Friday.