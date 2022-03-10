OKLAHOMA CITY — Once at the state tournament, there are no easy victories.
Marlow appeared ready to dispel this adage with a red-hot start to its Class 3A boys quarterfinal game against Roland on Wednesday.
But after building a 43-20 lead, and behind 28 points from Josiah Johnson, Marlow had to withstand a massive 4th quarter by the Rangers to secure a 52-43 win at the Big House, the school’s first boys basketball state tournament win since 1972.
The No. 4 Outlaws will face either Millwood or Kingston in the state semifinals late Friday night at Yukon High School.
The beginning of the game featured plenty of turnovers but little scoring. Johnson, Jace Gilbert and Avrey Payne helped lead the charge. And after giving up the first two points of the game, the Marlow offense score the next 12 points, while the defense kept No. 7 Roland quiet. In fact, the Rangers didn’t make a field goal until Tuvaris Noonan made a basket with with 15 seconds left in the quarter. Johnson capped Marlow’s first quarter by hitting a deep 3-pointer just before the buzzer to make it a 16-6 game after 8 minutes.
The Outlaws picked up where they left off as Gilbert hit a 3-pointer to start the 2nd quarter and Johnson made another 3. Then, on a fast break, Payne used a spin move and pretty pass to find Johnson for a lay-in that made it 25-8. However, in a bit of foreshadowing, the Rangers closed the half strong while the Outlaws got a little sloppy, with the halftime score settling at 27-14.
Johnson, Gilbert, Julian Marroquin and more helped ensure the Outlaws didn’t let up to start the second half, building the lead to 41-20 after 3 quarters. But the Rangers went on a roll in the 4th quarter, hitting five 3-pointers, with Ashton Peters, Carson Wiggins and Malachi Sevenstar each registering two made 3-balls for the game. After not scoring more than eight points in any single quarter up to that point of the game, the Rangers outscored Marlow 23-11 in the final frame.
In the end, though, it wasn’t enough to knock off a Marlow team that got all 52 of its points from its starters. Johnson went 4-for-6 from 3-point range en route to his game-high 28 to go along with a game-high 8 rebounds. Marroquin finished with 9 points and 4 assists while Gilbert tallied 7 points and 7 rebounds.