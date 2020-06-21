Terry Johnson recorded a hole-in-one at Fort Sill Golf Course on Friday.
Johnson used a hybrid 5-iron on the 151-yard 4th hole. It was witnessed by Gerald Red Elk and Herman Holland.
Updated: June 21, 2020 @ 6:16 am
