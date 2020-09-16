Johnson a man of few words who has earned his place on the team

Off the field, Elgin Owls wide receiver Tyler Johnson is a man of few words who says he loves football, playing Madden NFL 20 and “chilling at home.” When the senior isn’t at home, or in the field house studying film from previous games, Johnson said he enjoys working with his dad at the family’s plumbing business.
While Johnson didn’t have much to say, head coach Chalmer Wyatt had plenty to say about the team co-captain.
“Tyler’s turned a big corner this year,” Wyatt said. He’s emerged as one of our captains and he’s bought into our program completely. Coming from last year to this year — Tyler has done everything we wanted him to do and it’s been a pleasant surprise, but at the same time being a senior he’s earned everything that he’s gotten today. That’s, that’s what makes me most proud of him.”
Johnson has been playing football since the age of 4 when he says his dad got him into the game. He said he would like to take his experience from Elgin and play football for Kansas State or Oklahoma City next year while earning a degree toward becoming a physical therapist.
“I love football,” Johnson said. “I love being part of a team and playing the game. If I can play at the college level, I will definitely take that opportunity.”