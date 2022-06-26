LAWTON – Cameron University has named former West Florida assistant coach Emma Johansen as the next head coach of the Aggie softball program.
“It is with great pleasure to announce that Emma Johansen is joining the Cameron family as our next head softball coach,” said athletic director Jim Jackson. “The enthusiasm, softball knowledge, and work ethic she brings to our program is far and above what I could have hoped for. I look forward to Coach Johansen building our program into a year in and year out Lone Star Conference contender and working with her to make that happen.”
Johansen comes to Cameron after spending four seasons as an assistant coach at NCAA Division II West Florida. During her time there, the Argos made a pair of NCAA Championship Appearances, won the regional and super regional in 2019 as well as the Gulf South Conference Championship.
“I am thrilled and humbled to be Cameron University’s next Head Softball Coach,” said Johansen about her new title. “I would like to thank Mr. Jackson and the hiring committee for this opportunity to help grow the softball program and for welcoming me into the CU Family. I cannot wait to begin the new era of Aggie softball.”
At UWF, Johansen helped coach four NFCA and D2CCA All-Americans, 22 All-Region selections, 15 All-GSC players, and the South Region Player of the Year, two GSC Player of the Years, and the GSC Freshman of the Year. She was also part of the Regional Coaching Staff of the Year in 2019. The Argos set multiple offensive records during Johansen’s time coaching the UWF bats.
“Cameron softball has an outstanding tradition and competes in one the best leagues in the country for our sport. I look forward to fostering a culture of winning on the field and in the classroom.”
Johansen takes over a Cameron softball program that has seen success, making the NCAA Division II South Central Regional five times from 2014-2019, but the team has missed the NCAA postseason the past two seasons (excluding the 2020 shortened season) and has been bounced from the Lone Star Conference Championship in the first round each year.
Prior to her time in Florida, Johansen also spent four seasons as an assistant at Alabama State where they made multiple conference championship and tournament appearances and was a student assistant at Auburn-Montgomery in 2013-14. She was an assistant coach with the Swedish National Team in 2017 and 2019 with the team finishing 15th at the European Championship in 2019 and eighth in 2017.
“We will practice hard and compete hard in pursuit of elevating Cameron softball to being an annual competitor for the Lone Star Championship and beyond. I will strive to build a family atmosphere that all past, present, and future Aggies are proud to be a part of. Our program has a bright future, and I am honored to be an Aggie.”
During her playing career, Johansen spent time at Gulf Coast State College, UAM, and UWF. She was a 4-year starter, a NFCA All-East Region player and Southern States Athletic All-Conference selection in 2013, a All-GSC Second Team selection in 2012, and led teams in batting average, on base percentage, and stolen bases as a junior and senior.
Johansen earned her Associates of Arts at Gulf State College in 2011 and her Bachelor of Business Administration at UAM in 2017. She is originally from Johnston City, Ill.