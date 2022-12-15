The 16th annual Jingle Jog 5k run and 1 mile walk was held Dec.10 at Elmer Thomas Park. There were three primary divisions: open, student and military. The final results are as follows:
The 16th annual Jingle Jog 5k run and 1 mile walk was held Dec.10 at Elmer Thomas Park. There were three primary divisions: open, student and military. The final results are as follows:
Open Division 5K
Female overall – Danielle Masinell
Male overall – Jean Crosby
Student Division 5K
Female overall – Alyssa Cochrane
Male overall – Jeremy Smith
Military Division 5K
Female overall – Michaela Drain
Male overall – Dan Spiker
Open Division 1 mile walk
Female overall – Stephanie Goldman
Student Division 1 mile walk
Female overall – Elizabeth Bazor
Male overall – Zachary Gooding
Military Division 1 mile walk
Female over all – RoseMary Bazor
Kathrine Lee and Richard Boatsman took senior participant while Emberlynn Berger-Brown and Zachary Gooding took junior participant awards.
