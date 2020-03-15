The His and Hers league grabbed all of last week’s top billing including the week’s high series and an honors score to boot and not by the same person.
Teri Jester added that Honor to the books after rolling a couple of games that appear to have been the result of an issue with carry at 190 and 191. One last spare to clean up the first ball of game three and Jester went off the sheet for her second career 290, 11 in a row.
That left Jester at 671 for series but Chad Perry had that category locked up early on with a consistent 765 total on games of 257, 254 and 254.
Andrew Petering kept pace, rolling 235, 224 and 269 for a 730 to cap off the nights festivities.
League Highlights
Michael Gillian was the Goodyear league’s top bowler with 744 on games of 261, 239 and 244, fol-lowed by Shannon Halstead who went 289, 186, 245 for 720.
Steve Neher rounded out the top three with 715 on games of 234, 268 and 213.
Matt Casey shot 220, 225 and 289 for a 734 that was the high series in the Early Birds, but only by one pin as Ted Williams came in at 733 on games of 226, 253 and 254. And Joe Langley got in on the action with games of 224, 255 and 226 for 705.
The Suburban league also had a stellar night posting what the secretary reported as being the most 700’s in one week since the beginning of the season.
At the top of their chart was Chris Yett with a 720 that started with games of 259 and 244.
Bob Carter was a close second at 719 on games of 226, 247 and 246, followed by Jim Bomboy who ended up with a 718, thanks to a middle score of 267.
Andrea Halstead started the night with a 267 game that allowed for a 714 that was also the women’s high series of the week and Shawn Thomas rolled 215, 228 and 259 for a 702.
Lastly, Joe Langley was back in the picture, posting a 277 in game two to allow for 700 on the nose.
Mark Hill was the only bowler to break 700 with 706 in the TNT league with a little help from a 269 closer and on the senior league front, Sam Bowman posted the week’s best series of 697 on games of 236, 223 and 238 bowled in the Socialites.
Tom Rine gets credit for the senior league high game of the week, a 268, his first game of the Enter-tainers league.
Honorable mention this week goes to David Douthwaite of the Tuesday Night Movers league at Twin Oaks.
Douthwaite, who has an average of 159, rolled 182, 226 and 218 for a 626 series.
Youth Highlights
Nathen Guthrie rolled 214, 183 and 198 in the TBird Legends league to lead youth bowlers last week with a 595 series.
Caden Burk was a stick back at 594, but had the youth high game of 236.
Tori Justice rounded out the top three with 592 on games of 190, 190 and 212 bowled in the TOBC Oak Trees league.
Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Results
Men’s, hdcp:
1st – Robert Copeland, 862
2nd – Bob Henderson, 844
3rd – Billy Carrion, 825
Women’s, hdcp:
1st – Sue Avis, 787
(Opt.) Scratch:
1st – Robert Copeland, 229-300-300, 829
2nd – Mike McLester, 716
Mystery Doubles:
Game One:
1st – Damon Foster/Bob Henderson, 564
2nd – Billy Carrion/Eugene Augustine, 536
Game Two:
1st – Damon Foster/Bob Henderson, 577
2nd – Mel Tubbs/Charles Norman, 533
Game Three:
1st – Robert Copeland/Marianne Hartley, 575
2nd T – Billy Carrion/Eugene Augustine, 520
2nd T – Mel Tubbs/Charles Norman, 520
Strike Pot winners:
Diane Frame, Gary Webster, Walter Keithley
Special Challenge Shot Results:
“21 Jackpot”: After getting a 17 total pinfall count on his first two throws, Ken Knoff was lost looking for a four-count and knocked over eight to bust at 25.
“Match Play”: Elaine Henderson had her eyes set on a win after rolling back to back eight counts. Unfor-tunately, the last roll only netted six.
“Pill Draw”: Henderson got another try with a Pill Draw shot, needing a two count. That did not happen either so all of the special challenge shot prizes went up.
All bowlers age 50 and above are invited to join the fun every Friday afternoon at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes.
Tournament Board
The Luck O’ the Irish, Mixed Scotch Doubles will be held next Sunday, March 22nd at Thunderbird Lanes. Entry fee is $70 per team.
This popular tournament features a scotch doubles format throughout the event, where teams (bowlers) alternate actual balls thrown to complete a game.
Field will cut twice, the top half for two games and then the top eight for the finale.
The top eight will cash with first paying $600, based on 32 teams.
At press time 15 spots were still available.
Women’s City Results
Congratulations to team “Bowling Bloopers” for taking first place in the 15th annual GLFS Women’s City Tournament last weekend at Thunderbird Lanes with a score of 2711.
Bowling on the team were Kendall Casey, Wendy Sterkel, Shannan Brown and Kristina McCoy.
First place in doubles went to Shannan Brown and Kristina McCoy with 1308, followed by Kendall Casey and Wendy Sterkel, 1280.
The top three in Handicap Singles were Kendall Casey, 706, Sue Avis, 692 and Wendy Sterkel, 689.
Casey also took first in handicap All Events with 2063, followed by Shannan Brown, 2053.
And the All Events scratch winner was Teri Jester with 1829.
A special thanks to the new GLFS Board and Association Manager Bill Cox for running this event and for having these results to us so soon.
It has been several years since final standings were posted the next week and know that your hard work is appreciated. You are on the right track, keep up the good work.