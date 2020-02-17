From grabbin’ to grapplin’, Jesse Dalton is seeking to be the best.
He did it last June when he and Heath Morgan snagged a 83.35 pound catfish by hand from Lake Ellsworth that took home the first place prize in the all-natural division title in the 2019 Okie Noodling tournament in Pauls Valley.
While grabbing catfish by hand is a passion, Dalton said he’s just going to be doing it for fun with friends and family this year. He’ll also be documenting the adventures through Dalton Gang Outdoors’ YouTube channel. But there’s a new focus this year.
On Feb. 29, he’s putting that focus into the spotlight when he battles in the Rage in the Cage 72 at the Oklahoma City Farmers Market, 311 S. Klein. Dalton will be in an exhibition, Nogi grappling, submission match. Tickets are available on stubwire using Jesse Dalton as your reference for Rage in the Cage 72.
“My job is to go in there and get the tap, that’s what I aim to do, or get choked trying,” Dalton said. “I’m humbled to be given the opportunity to demonstrate my skill set in Jiu Jitsu that I’ve developed over almost two years of training as hard as my body will let me.”
Dalton has earned his blue belt in Jiu Jitsu/submission grappling under a teacher he calls “the most dominant circuit competition black belt in Oklahoma,” Kevin Williams at American Elite MMA.
Focused to a point of almost obsessive with his noodling and before that his music productions, Dalton said he’s into something that has taken a hold on him like the moves her performs in its endeavor.
“That passion I’ve found in the sport has eclipsed anything else I’ve vested myself in,” he said. “Music and noodling have only prepared me for this journey that will last as long as God lets my body continue.”
Dalton said Jiu Jitsu has humbled him in many ways. There’s a saying that you “roll until you’re 90,” meaning you live the lifestyle and take care of yourself so you can “stay on the mats as long as possible,” Dalton said. Even at your best, there’s a lot of improvement that can be found. There’s a lot of life lessons found, too.
“I’m used to being great at most things I really go for,” Dalton said. “I do not have that luxury in grappling. The experience and mat time prevails.”
“Jiu Jitsu has made me a better person, more patient, understanding, comfortable in my own skin, and humble in knowing there is always someone bigger and better,” he continued. “Getting choked every day by people that are bigger stronger and faster will have a way of doing that to you.”
Dalton said the training has only made him more determined to enjoy it as long as some of his mentors have.
While he’s coming at the sport with a new perspective, Dalton still remains a performer and he’s ready to perform Feb. 29. He said it’s important to him to earn a win for Lawton.
The opportunity wouldn’t be a possibility if it weren’t for Williams, Erek Lemos of Alpha MMA of Lawton, American Elite in Oklahoma City and, of course, all his training partners at Elgin Jiu Jitsu Club and beyond, Dalton said.