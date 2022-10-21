Ja’len Jones is a junior playing for the Eisenhower Eagles football team starting on both sides of the ball for the team at wide receiver and cornerback. On the field Jones wears the number four and in your program he is listed at 6’2 and 160 lbs.
When asked about the things he would like to work on to prepare himself for his senior year Jones was quick to mention his frame. Jones says that his main focus for the rest of this season and the upcoming offseason is hitting the weights and gaining some muscle mass. Jones has some lofty expectations for where he wants his fitness levels to be at next year.
“My offseason has gotta be crazy,” Jones said. “I’m gonna be in the gym a lot trying to get my muscle up. I wanna try and get to at least 180 (lbs) but I also wanna make myself smarter. I wanna learn more and watch some more film to help myself get better.”
Jones describes himself as a quiet and reserved student in the classroom but says that he tries his best to get good grades. Right now Jones is picking earth science as his favorite class which he says his because of his favorite teacher Mr. Hooker.
“He’s just a really cool teacher,” Jones said. “He really helps me out a lot, I was gone from his class for awhile and now he’s been taking time to help me get caught back up on everything.”
Jones said that he has been playing football for so long now that he cannot remember when he actually started but did say that the competitiveness of the sport has kept him wanting to come back for more every year.
“I love the chance to be competitive,” Jones said. “I just love football, I love everything about football, like even though sometimes I do kinda want to quit I always know that I would never be able to walk away from the game.”