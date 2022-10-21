Ja'len Jones

Receiver Ja’len Jones jumps out in front of an Altus defender to secure a catch in the middle of the field Sept .8 at Cameron Stadium.

 Jimm Alley/Staff

Ja’len Jones is a junior playing for the Eisenhower Eagles football team starting on both sides of the ball for the team at wide receiver and cornerback. On the field Jones wears the number four and in your program he is listed at 6’2 and 160 lbs.

When asked about the things he would like to work on to prepare himself for his senior year Jones was quick to mention his frame. Jones says that his main focus for the rest of this season and the upcoming offseason is hitting the weights and gaining some muscle mass. Jones has some lofty expectations for where he wants his fitness levels to be at next year.