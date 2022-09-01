jaden Pierce Feature photo

Jaden Pierce has big expectations for himself and his teammates heading for his final high school season.

 Jimm Alley/Staff

Eisenhower has a good number of dynamic defensive players available to the coaching staff, one of those standouts being middle linebacker Jaden Pierce who wears number 40.

Pierce is now in is 12th grade-year at Ike and is hoping to make it a special one. Head Coach Javon Harris referred to Pierce as a “senior leader” for the team. Pierce is looking to make his senior year count and has big hopes for Eisenhower’s chances at making playoffs.