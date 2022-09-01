Eisenhower has a good number of dynamic defensive players available to the coaching staff, one of those standouts being middle linebacker Jaden Pierce who wears number 40.
Pierce is now in is 12th grade-year at Ike and is hoping to make it a special one. Head Coach Javon Harris referred to Pierce as a “senior leader” for the team. Pierce is looking to make his senior year count and has big hopes for Eisenhower’s chances at making playoffs.
“I’m looking to win,” Pierce said. “I definitely wanna have a winning season and go to the playoffs and make All-State.”
In the classroom Pierce mentioned that his favorite class he is taking this semester is his digital marketing. Pierce said he likes getting the opportunity to learn what it takes to run a business and all of the aspects of how to be successful.
After he finishes high school Pierce desires to go to college to study music technology, and he even makes his own music in his free time away from school and football.
Pierce is a long-time footballer, his playing career starting back in the second grade when he was attending Woodland Hills Elementary. Pierce said that his love for the sport has helped him grow in his life and taught him many things about dedication and hard work.
“I like to compete with others,” Pierce said. “I like the way it teaches me about life and to not give up. It doesn’t matter how big you are you just have to have heart. That’s what football has taught me, if I have heart I can win any battle.”
Pierce mentioned that he has been liking the new things that head coach Javon Harris has been doing with the team thus far, and Pierce discussed how Harris has helped the team not only on the field but off it as well. The defensive leader says that Harris has already taught him many things about being a man and the proper way to treat others with respect.
Pierce is looking to help out his defense and the rest of his team in any way he can this season as the Eagles look to put an end to a long championship hiatus.
And he and the Eagles can take a big step Friday night by playing well against cross-town rival MacArthur. Kickoff will be 7 p.m. at Cameron Stadium.