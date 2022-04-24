Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season, Richard Jacoby has managed to roll three perfect 300 games, a 290 game and a 279 game, what was missing? How about a 299, the score he posted in last Monday’s senior Socialites league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Jacoby struck from the eighth frame out for a 201 for game one and then rolled the front eleven strikes of game two, sixteen strikes in a row, before the #10 pin showed, denying the perfecto.
It appears that the strikes left as soon as they appeared, leaving Jacoby with a 216 closer to a 716 se-ries.
Marshall Miller found a few strikes of his own while bowling in the Socialites, putting together a 701 series on games of 255, 200 and 246.
Other League Highlights
This week’s high series is another senior league high posting, this time from the Goodtimes where Kenny Ratke rolled 256, 258 and 244 for a 758.
Bob Carter was a close second with games of 252, 223 and 246 for 721.
Chad Perry and Ted Williams tied for the top seat in the Goodyear league, both walking away with 742’s.
Perry had games of 279, 195 and 268 for his version while Williams, who went front ten out of the gate for a 289, added 258 and 195 for his rendition of a 742 series.
Other Goodyear high rollers include Tim Lundquist with games of 243, 248 and 235 for a 726 and David Fishbeck with a 703 after starting with a 278 game.
No surprise here but Chad Perry was also the Early Birds leader scoring 260, 225 and 248 for a 733.
Joe Langley came in at 723 on games of 244, 211 and 268 and Ben Laird continued his tirade with a 716 this week on games of 259, 211 and 246.
Mark Hill earned TNT top billing with a 721 set that went 257, 238 and 226, followed by Kellan Hill who rolled 255, 254 and 200 for a 709.
Bill Cox shot back to back 248 games in the Guys and Dolls league that led to a 215 for 711 and the only 700 series going in the books a week ago last Friday night and Tory Morales held the entire Suburban league up with a 708 series on games of 206, 245 and 257.
Honorable mention goes to Stacy Reyna for her bowling news debut for a 204 game and a 514 series, also from the Suburban league.
Youth Highlights
Ali Biscaino led youth bowlers with 519, followed by LaShon Ramirez with 503 from the TOBC Oak Trees.
Youth bowling has concluded for the fall season for Thunderbird Lanes but a summer league is scheduled to begin in June. Walk in signups are welcome.
No-Tap News
Marshall Miller headed up the Tuesday No-Tappers with a 788 series that included a 290 middle game to hold it all together.
Kenny Ratke was a close second with 775 and congratulations to Nelda Cox for her first 600 series of 613.
There were just more than a handful of folks on the roster for the No-Tap Colorama on Friday, Apr. 15th, where Robert Lansberry made short work out of the day scoring 878 for the win.
Roy Johnson dropped to second after last week’s win with an 868.
Taking the Scratch Singles pot was Sam Bowman with a 798 that included a 290 game. Coming in second was David Yett with a 797 that included the day’s only no-tap 300.
Only three ladies were in contention for this week’s title that Sue Avis claimed with an 838 that started with a 277 score.
Mystery Doubles winners were as follows:
Gm. 1, 1st – Sue Avis/Peggy Towne, 601
Gm. 1, 2nd – Robert Lansberry/Damon Foster, 568
Gm. 2, 1st – Sam Bowman/Mike Peckinpaugh, 582
Gm. 2, 2nd – David Yett/Richard Payette, 561
Gm. 3, 1st – Sam Bowman/Mike Peckinpaugh, 541
Gm. 3, 2nd – Robert Lansberry/Damon Foster, 540
Yett and Lansberry were the only bowlers to cash in on strike pot tickets with Yett taking two but still leaving some for next time.
Mike Peckinpaugh got a strike and a pair of nine counts going over in his hunt for the “21 Jackpot” but John Troutman made the most of the targeted nine-count that he had rolled all day and threw three more to win the “Match Play” challenge.
Sam Bowman ditched his four count try for the “Pill Draw”, Richard Payette got a strike trying to leave a split in the “Snake Bite” challenge and Troutman was way off-key on his “Waldo” attempt.
One last shot, just for fun, had Sue Avis trying to knock down all of the pins (remaining) in a rack with no #2 or #3 pin.
The bark was worse than the bite and she almost succeeded leaving only the #4 pin on the deck.
Thunderbird Lanes would like to invite all bowlers ages 50 and up to join the fun.
The next Senior No-Tap Colorama will be next Friday afternoon starting at 1PM.
LOCAL ASSOCIATION MEETING
Notice to all USBC certified league bowlers: The Greater Lawton-Fort Sill USBC Bowling Association will be holding their annual meeting on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1PM at VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th Str., Lawton.