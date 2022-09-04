Not all bowlers are able to pick right up where they left off prior to the summer break, as was appar-ent in some of the scores, or lack thereof, coming across the bowling news desk this week.
While some were left scratching their head, others were found scoring as if they never missed a beat.
Trust me though the lost, dazed and confused scenario was much more prominent.
Richard Jacoby never misses a chance to bowl so you know he was on the summer scene but his first day of the 2022/2023 season will be one to shoot for all year long as he ripped off games of 245, 268 and 268 for a 781 to set the pace in the Goodtimes league.
The Goodtimes showed Kenny Ratke with second best in the Thursday afternoon senior setting at Thunderbird Lanes, scoring 221, 223 and 268 for a 712.
Jim Bomboy was next on the honor roll with a big 767 to kick off the Suburban league at Twin Oaks.
Bomboy, whose only bowling this summer was at Nationals as far as I am aware of, roll 213, 265 and a front ten 289 to kick off the Suburban league season at Twin Oaks with a big 767 series.
So there you have it, basically a 50/50 chance of continuing to bowl well regardless of whether you both all year long or take a few months off.
The hard part is being able to accept not getting your average for a few weeks if things don’t work out so well after your time away. Bowling can be a very humbling sport.
Continuing with our high rollers list, week two of the TNT league showed Mark Hill with the high series of 740 on games of 277, 227 and 236, followed by Kellan Hill with 728 that went 224, 258 and 246 and James Ray wrapping up the top three with games of 223, 268 and 234 for a 725.
Back to the Suburban league we find Tracy Price in the groove with 203, 236 and 275 for a 714 and Richard Brown rolled out games of 243, 183 and 278 for a 704.
Lisa Tipton-Gass put the ladies high series 656 on the charts in the Suburban setting with games of 185, 245 and 226 and Selena Rittenhouse put a string together in the Entertainers league to post a 267 closer for the ladies high game of the week.
Youth news
Mikey York had the youth high series of 566 from last Saturday’s Legends league at Thunderbird Lanes, thanks to a 209 game that started the day.
Caden Burk was next best with 557 and Alexander Heimbrock rounded out the top three with a 554 that included the day’s high game of 227.
And in the HotShots, Symphony Smith is getting better every week, this week posting a league career high series of 403 on games of 156, 116 and 131.
No-Tap Colorama
JP Nauman got top billing in the senior No-Tap Colorama a week ago last Friday afternoon with a 782 on games of 207, 258 and 266.
Second place went to Roy Johnson for a 771 and Damon Foster took third with 763.
Margit Augustine showed her skills scoring an 814 to take first place for the ladies with games of 236, 244 and 187.
Dee Gustafson landed on 700 even for a second place win.
JP Nauman also placed in first in scratch singles with 731, followed by Sam Bowman, 699 and Russell Nauman, 696.
Mystery Doubles matchups went as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Randy Travis/Carl Tucker, 516
Gm. 1, 2nd – Russell Nauman/Tom Rine, 510
Gm. 2, 1st – JP Nauman/James Halstead Jr., 534
Gm. 2, 2nd – Margit Augustine/Cleo Travis, 530
Gm. 3, 1st – Sam Bowman/Cle Cox, 568
Gm. 3, 2nd – Roy Olson/Sam Bowman, 519
Strike pot winners included Roy Johnson, Roy Olson and Damon Foster but there were no takers in the special challenge shot tickets.
Cleo Travis rolled nine, strike and three to bust with twenty-two, looking to win the “21 Jackpot”, Rob-ert Lansberry made a run at “Match Play” but after back to back eight counts only got seven pins on his last throw.
Roy Olson needed eight but got a strike to lose out on the “Pill Draw” prize and Lansberry was back for a try at “Snake-Bite” but got a strike instead, just as Elaine Henderson did in her try at capturing Waldo with a head-pin leave.
Senior age bowlers 50 and older are invited to join the fun every Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Thunder-bird Lanes.
Tournament news
The final squads of the Sixth Annual Mixed Game Doubles tournament will be held today at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes.
Standings and stats were not available at press time but Tournament Director Carl Christman was looking to pay first place $500 with 35 entries.
This tournament features six different variations of scoring with handicap were applicable.
Most importantly, all proceeds from this event will go to the Knights of Columbus for their distribution to needy causes and organizations throughout our community.
Scores, FYI
As we start this new season, allow me to take the opportunity the thank all of the secretaries who faithfully send your scores in each week to be published.
On occasion, the criteria for what makes the honor roll and what does not may change but we do our best to get your name and your high scores in print.
The deadline for the Sunday Constitution bowling column is Wednesday’s at 4PM to allow for time to compile the scores from all of the leagues and write up a little something for your reading pleasure.
If you are not seeing your scores, please let your league secretary know. I have been in contact with all that are current secretaries at Thunderbird Lanes and at Twin Oaks Bowling Center and they have my email address, I just need for them to send me their league backup to complete the cycle.
In the meantime, good luck and happy bowling this season.