With so many 9-pin no-tap tournaments and leagues going on, it was just a matter of time before some-one put together three no-tap 300 games to post the elusive perfect no-tap series of 900.
One would think that with all of our high caliber bowlers bowling this format on a weekly basis we would see this series more frequently but we believe that in fact, it has been 7 or 8 years since the last no-tap 900 series was achieved.
The bowler with nothing but strikes rolled in last Monday afternoon’s Socialites No-Tap league was none other than Richard Jacoby.
We already know that Jacoby knows how to throw real 10-pin strikes, so this was no surprise, other than it taking so long for him to do it again.
Jacoby said that he did get a couple of lucky breaks but for the most part, the majority of his strikes were naturals, also no surprise, but most important, Jacoby said, “It was a lot of fun!”
Jacoby wasn’t the only bowler having a lot of fun, league secretary Shirley Hanley started the day with a no-tap 300, leading to a 752 for the ladies high series of the day.
Bill Cox also put a no-tap 300 game in the books. Cox started with a 237 in front of the 300 game, ending with a 265 for the second-highest men’s series of the day of 802.
Honorable mention goes to Randy Travis for running the front 11 strikes before a 6 count left him with the consolation 296 score.
The Tuesday No-Tappers league also had some high scores, namely the 830 series by Bill Cox on games of 252, 300 and 278 and the 806 series by Bob Carter that went 264, 274 and 268.
David Fishbeck started with a no-tap 300 game but it was his teammate Jane Lansberry who held up the team scoring the ladies highs of the day of a 245 game and a 655 series.
In other league news…
In regular 10-pin scoring, Bob Carter was at the top of the series list with 687 on games of 258, 203 and 226 rolled in the Entertainers Summer league.
Andrea Halstead held of the ladies with a 619 series from the Guys and Dolls.
Leagues are now taking signups for the 2021-2022 bowling season.
Thunderbird Lanes, Lawton, and Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill, both offer leagues for youth, senior, beginners or high rollers. Mixed leagues just for fun or high scoring leagues for the more serious bowler.
There is something for everyone and now is the time to get your foot in the door, as in several cases, leagues are already starting to fill.
Stop by or call your favorite bowling center today for further details.
Troutman Wins Po-Boy
And then there was one. One last Summer Po-Boy tournament and that will be tomorrow night starting at 7 p.m.
Richard Jacoby will be at Thunderbird Lanes at 6 p.m., ready to sign in the masses so do the poor guy a favor and don’t wait until the last minute to walk in the door.
The entry fee is still only $25 and Richard says thanks in advance.
In the meantime, WOW, last week was another stellar night with 26 bowlers in contention and scores that were out of this world…at least for some.
After the qualifier of two games, Matt Ray was in the lead scoring 267 and 244 for 511/520.
Sam Bowman met with his new Reality bowling ball to roll an out of the box 265 game, followed by a 191 to put him in second with 456/510.
Craig Foster put together a 443/506 for third on games of 229 and 214 and making his debut in the Po-Boy, first-year bowler Danny Carson rolled 213 and 167 off a 157 average to qualify in fourth with 493 with handicap.
Mitch Hill came in fifth with 481 followed by Jason Romeiser and Duncan McDonald with 472, James Ray, 453, Phil Kilmartin and James Middleton with 448, Ryan Thomas, 447, John Troutman, 445, Blaine McKinney, 433, Kellan Hill, 431, Travis Coggin, 427 and Damian Daniels, 426.
High scratch game winners were Matt Ray, 267, and Sam Bowman 265 for game one and James Ray, 245 and Matt Ray, 244, for game two.
Matt Ray was still in strike mode starting match play where, after games of 267 and 244, Ray went front 10, 289 at Damien Daniels, sending the unsuspecting bowler home and tallying a nice 800 even for his first three games of the night.
James Ray was also still in the zone and beat out Kilmartin 241-203.
Troutman beat Mitch Hill, 256-232, and Danny Carson won over Blaine McKinney, 274-239.
On the other side of the bracket, Kellan Hill beat Foster, 236-189, Thomas beat Romeiser, 223-194, McDonald won over Middleton in a roll-off and Bowman advanced over Coggin, 223-209.
Matt Ray lost his edge going against his dad James who ended his son’s run 233-216.
Troutman rolled another 244 scratch game to beat Carson 256-211, Kellan Hill put Thomas away 257-186 and McDonald got the win over Bowman, 240-209.
Troutman seemed to have control with another win over James Ray in the semis, 242-217 and Kellan Hill went passed McDonald 255-231 to set up for final round.
Both of the final two had bowled well all evening, it was just a matter of which one would have good for-tune for the remainder of the night. As it turned out, Troutman had one more 200 plus game in him whereas Hill did not and the Championship Title went to John Troutman, 235-193.
Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama Results
Bob Carter blew the competition away with an 860 series after sandwiching a 260 game between a pair of no-tap 300 games in the Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes a week ago last Friday afternoon.
Cleo Travis was a distant second with 826 and James Williams rounded out the top three with a 786.
Dee Gustafson ended her day with a 298 score that allowed her to move by Diane Frame for first place in the women’s division with 786.
Frame settled for second place with 785.
Carter won the Scratch Singles race with the 860, followed by David Salazar, 722 and Rick Olson, 715.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Cleo Travis/JP Nauman, 523
(Gm 1, 2nd) Billy Carrion/Lucy Alvarez, 509
(Gm 2, 1st) Charlene Paslay/David Salazar, 567
(Gm 2, 2nd) Billy Carrion/Lucy Alvarez, 534
(Gm 3, 1st T) James Williams/Walter Keithley, 544
(Gm 3, 1st T) Dee Gustafson/Gary Webster, 544
Strike pot winners:
Dee Gustafson, Gene Augustine
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Sue Avis (8+8+6=22): No winner
Match Play: JP Nauman (9 – 8 — out): No winner
Pill Draw: Bob Carter (Needed 6, Got 7): No winner
Waldo: David Salazar (with head pin; left 1, 2): Close but, No winner
Waldo: David Salazar (without head pin; left 2-4-7): No winner
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.