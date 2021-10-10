If you want entertainment, visit the senior daytime Entertainers league at Thunderbird Lanes on any given Wednesday afternoon and you are likely to see just about everything there is to see, bowling related of course.
Take last week for example. There were happy bowlers on one end of the bowling center just laughing it up and carrying on about their own league play business, while on the other end, bowlers were pacing and getting antsy as their lanes took a turn for the worse, later to be determined not to be revived on this day.
By the end of the session, and in the middle of it all, a line was drawn and battle emerged between Bob Carter on lanes 7 and 8 and Richard Jacoby, who was bowling right next door on lanes 9 and 10 as both high powered players went strike for strike going into the tenth and final frame of the day.
In the leadoff position on his team, Jacoby would finish first. With no fault to be seen, Jacoby rolled three of the most perfect shots of the game and was rewarded with three closing strikes, giving him his 23rd career 300 game.
Carter was bowling in the anchor position on his team and would be the last one up to complete the game.
The good thing about this is, you have time to regroup and think about how you will play these last shots while the rest of your team bowls their own 10th, 11th and 12th frames…this is also a bad thing as you now have the time to totally destroy your entire game before it is your turn again.
Not for the seasoned bowler of course, by all means, nothing will stand in the way of their success and in Carter’s case, the first ball of the 10th was just as solid as the previous nine.
Not so much for frame 11 though as a fast eight left Carter with no recourse except to spare, something he hadn’t done this game, and finish with a 288 score.
Carter had games of 255, 229 and 288 for a series of 772 for the day, second to Jacoby who went 240 and 245 in front of the 3-Hundo for a 785 total.
Other League Highlights
Demetrius Wilcox put together the week’s honor roll high series of 799, bowled on a “Clean 30” in the Suburban league at Twin Oaks.
Clean meaning not a single open in games of 268, 286 and 245 to equal a pin shy of an honor for series.
The only other 700 in the Suburban was a 712 by Troy Hardin on games of 219, 279 and 214.
One noted tidbit was a father/daughter bout showing Richard and Britney Brown almost head-to-head all night.
Britney rolled 181, 212 and 228 for 621 and Richard shot 176, 225 and 221 for a 622.
Other area highlights show Robert Copeland with a 752 on games of 218, 268 and 266, followed by Steve Seymour with 711 that went 245, 211 and 255, bowled in the Guys and Dolls league.
John Troutman rolled back to back 258’s in front of a 235 to post the TNT league high series of 751.
Mark Hill was next best with games of 277, 212 and 248 for a 737 and Mark Olson rounded out the top three with a 729 on games of 248, 235 and 246.
David Fishbeck took the week’s top series honors in the Goodyear league with 743 on games of 256, 220 and 267, followed by Michael Gillian, who rolled 238, 259 and 238 for 735 and by Tory Morales, who put up the week’s high game.
Morales shot 205, 236 and 289 to finish his set at 730.
Jim Bomboy had the His and Hers best set of 735 that started with games of 269 and 247 before a 219 and Chad Perry was the leader in the Early with a 279 opener that led to a 724 for the only 700 of the night.
It has been a paragraph of two since mentioning Richard Jacoby, so lets just close out this week’s top stories with Jacoby’s Goodtimes league series of 723 on games of 235, 242 and 246. And the fact that he too had a clean set and possibly a bit more challenging with a few more spares than Wilcox did.
Jacoby’s ‘Clean 30’ was achieved during the Socialites league where he put together the day’s high series of 720 on games of 235, 267 and 218.
Youth Bowling
Five pins higher than last week, Jaeden Ellis led youth bowlers with a 620 series bowled in the TBird Legends league.
Jaeden had games of 194, 204 and 222 to make up the youth high scores.
Carter Croft was second best with 560 that included a 204 game, also from the Legends, and Ali Biscaino found her was to a 216 to shoot 500 on the nose in the TOBC Oak Trees.
No-Tap News
Marshall Miller was red-hot but just could not pull the trigger on the big game, leading the Tuesday No-Tappers with an 840 series on games of 296, 266 and 278.
The next closest to Miller was Rick Olson who managed a 769 on games of 262, 253 and 254.
Sam Bowman reclaimed the crown in the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama in the men’s division with an 825 handicap series.
Bowman rolled 254. 288 and 256 to make up the winner scratch series as well of 798.
Randy Travis rolled 805 for second and kudos to James Williams with the day’s 11 in a row high game of 297.
Peggy Towne ran away with the ladies division with a high series of 794 with an opening game of 264.
Mystery Doubles results
(Gm 1, 1st) James Williams/Cleo Travis, 562
(Gm 1, 2nd) Sam Bowman/Randy Travis, 555
(Gm 2, 1st) Sam Bowman/Randy Travis, 542
(Gm 2, 2nd) Sheryl Empson/Mike Peckinpaugh, 530
(Gm 3, 1st) James Williams/Cleo Travis, 546
(Gm 3, 2nd) Sam Bowman/Randy Travis, 533
Strike pot winners:
Unlike last week, almost every shooter was a winner of a strike pot ticket including Sam Bowman, Cleo Travis, Damon Foster, Randy Travis and James Williams.
In the Challenge Shots, Sam Bowman, who won last week’s ‘21’ Jackpot with a strike, strike and one, was drawn once again. This time he started with a three count before a nine and then an eight count to come up short with a total of 20.
James Williams went out after a strike to start Match Play and Don Ginter Jr. miss fired looking for a 7 count in the Pill Draw.
And letting Waldo slip away to the tune of over 200 buck-a-roos was Cleo Travis, Sam Bowman and Damon Foster.
If you are a bowler 50-plus with an average that can be verified, you’re invited to help find Waldo.
The hunt begins every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes at around 1 p.m. for 9-pin no-tap scoring, color head pin money shots, strike pot tickets and an afternoon of fun on the lanes.
Tournament Season Approaching
Entries for the 17th annual Greater Lawton-Fort Sill Bowling Association Open Championship Tournament is available at all area bowling centers.
The event will be held at Twin Oaks Bowling Center on November 6-7, 13-14, featuring Team, Doubles, Singles and All Events.
Entry fee is $20 per person per event with $5 optional for all events scratch/handicap.