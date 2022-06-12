It was a slow week for bowling leagues as there were only a couple of senior leagues in play, the Entertainers and the Socialites, to bring us highlights for the week.
Leading the way, even though the band of followers was small, was Richard Jacoby with a 692 effort from the Entertainers that included games of 237, 225 and 230 to make up the set that fell short of the intended 700 goal.
Bob Carter followed with games of 216, 223 and 237 for a 676 and Dale Perry penciled in a 650 after shooting 226, 187 and 237.
No-Tap League News
Kenny Ratke was the star player in the Socialites Summer No-Tap, putting together games of 261, 251 and 278 for a 790 series.
Richard Jacoby was in for some of that action as well, going 264, 277 and 232 for 773 as was Bob Carter who sandwiched a 207 between games of 254 and 251 for a 712.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Marshall Miller defended his title with his second straight win in the weekly Senior 9-Pin Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes.
Miller went 246, 300, 253 for 799 scratch, and (826 with handicap) for this week’s victory.
Roy Johnson was a close second with 806 and Barry Morris came in third with 797.
Ken Knoff finished in fourth for recognition, thanks to an opening 290, 11 in a row game.
Sue Avis was the ladies champion, taking first place with 688.
Scratch singles results were Marshall Miller, 799, Barry Morris, 743 and Mike McLester, 734 and the Mystery Doubles event went as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Roy Johnson/Mike McLester, 546
Gm. 1, 2nd – Ken Knoff/Peggy Towne, 529
Gm. 2, 1st – Marshall Miller/JP Nauman, 551
Gm. 2, 2nd – Randy Travis/Mike Peckinpaugh, 539
Gm. 3, 1st – Marshall Miller/JP Nauman, 531
Gm. 3, 2nd – Roy Johnson/Mike McLester, 491
Last week, only two bowlers won Strike Pot tickets, this week, everyone won! The winners were, Roy Olson, Randy Travis, Don Ginter Jr., Mike Peckinpaugh and Richard Payette.
Special Shot highlights showed Damon Foster with counts of eight, six and nine for a bust at 23 looking for the “21 Jackpot” prize.
Charles Norman had a try a “Match Play” where he threw one wide after his first shot of an eight count and only knocked down one pin on his second throw.
Peggy Towne needed a four count but knocked over seven pins for the “Pill Draw” attempt but Cleo Travis saved the day with a 5-7 leave for the “Snake Bite” purse.
Chosen for the Waldo shot was Sue Avis who tried with her spare ball to leave just the headpin but left the 6-10 instead, if you are taking notes on what might be the secret.
This event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes starting at 1pm. All bowlers age 50 and above are eligible to participate.
Po-Boy Starts Tomorrow Night
It’s time!
The long waited for Po-Boy tournaments will return to Thunderbird Lanes tomorrow night starting at 7 p.m.
Have $25 cash in hand and be part of the first event of the summer.
A large turnout is expected so tournament official Richard Jacoby is asking bowlers to sign up early so as to prevent too much delay in start time.
The format is simply bowl two games and cut to the top eight, or sixteen depending on the number of entries, and be seeded in a single game elimination bracket.
Are you ready?