One year and one week after posting his 24th career perfect 300 game while bowling in the Suburban league at Twin Oaks, Fort Sill, Richard Jacoby celebrated by adding #27 to his take in the same league, same setting.

Jacoby has had a sensational year. I’m not talking season, which is nothing to shake a stick at, but his last calendar year on the lanes starting with #23 bowled in the senior Entertainers league at Thunderbird Lanes on October 6th.

Recommended for you