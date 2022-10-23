One year and one week after posting his 24th career perfect 300 game while bowling in the Suburban league at Twin Oaks, Fort Sill, Richard Jacoby celebrated by adding #27 to his take in the same league, same setting.
Jacoby has had a sensational year. I’m not talking season, which is nothing to shake a stick at, but his last calendar year on the lanes starting with #23 bowled in the senior Entertainers league at Thunderbird Lanes on October 6th.
The next night, Oct. 7th, was when Jacoby lined up for #24 as highlighted above.
In between now and then, Jacoby shot 290 this past January and an 11 in a row 279 in March.
On March 31st of this year, Jacoby tagged #25, once more while bowling with the Suburban bunch.
April allowed for another 11 in a row game, this time a 299 on the 18th day of the month and by April 27th, Jacoby put another Entertainers league 300 game in books for #26.
Winding up his year in review, Jacoby’s last 300 game came on Oct. 13th and marks the first time in his career that he has rolled four 300 games in a year.
With the highs come the lows and on more than one occasion, Jacoby’s games with honors often did not break 700 such as this time when the twelve strikes were sandwiched between games of 191 and 172 but hey, you’ve got to take them the way they come.
Other League News
Top honors in the series category this week goes to Jeff Janssen who set the Suburban on fire with games of 278, 245 and 245 for a fine 768.
Phil Kilmartin was in the area with 244, 270 and 224 for 738, followed by Brandon Tipton with 736 that went 188, 289 and 259 and Chris Reser capped off the Suburban high rollers list with 243, 211 and 249 for a 703.
Second highest on the honor roll was Bob Carter who was the only bowler in the 700 region in the Guys and Dolls gathering.
Carter had no problem scoring 269, 225 and 258 to walk away with 752.
Carter was also the sole survivor in the Entertainers, posting 728 on games of 246, 224 and 258.
And Chad Perry rounded out the week’s top three with a 749 entry from the Early Birds.
Perry went 256, 236 and 257 to make up the series.
Following Perry was Rick Chapman who shot 247, 268 and 202 for 717 and Dale Perry put his two-cents in at 710 on games of 235, 246 and 229.
Richard Jacoby put three good games together in the Socialites for the senior bowler of the week honors for a 733 on games of 263, 245 and 225.
Mark Hill closed out his TNT set with a 270 to post that leagues only 700 series of 732 and Archie Williams went 222, 289, 199 for a 710 and the Tuesday Night Mixed high game and series.
And Michael Gillian rolled 249, 217 and 235 to lead in Goodyear league play with a 701.
Youth News
Still no word from youth leagues celebrating their school time fall break. Tune in next week for their latest achievements and accomplishments.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Sam Bowman finished off his set with a no-tap 300 game to take first place in the men’s handicap division of the weekly Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes.
Bowman already had 230 and 276 going into game three where the no-tap perfecto allowed for a nice 863 handicap total.
Don Ginter Jr. started slow but managed to take second after a rally on games of 278 and 240 to tally out at 827.
Sue Avis nabbed first place for the ladies this week with 780, followed by Shirley Hanley who scored well until the third game. Hanley ended up with a 753.
Bowman’s scratch total was an easy first place in the scratch singles portion where Mike Peckinpaugh took second with 748 and Marshall Miller claimed even money for a 700 on the nose.
Mystery Doubles winners went as follows
Gm. 1, 1st – Roy Johnson/Mike Peckinpaugh,
Gm. 1, 2nd – Roy Olson/Marshall Miller and John Fortner/Michael Sneed, 540
Gm. 2, 1st – Don Ginter Jr/Sue Avis, 576
Gm. 2, 2nd – Shirley Hanley/Richard Payette, 556
Gm. 3, 1st – Sam Bowman/Damon Foster, 596
Gm. 3, 2nd – Don Ginter Jr/Sue Avis, 510
Strike pot winners were James Halstead Jr., Michael Sneed and John Fortner.
And there were three winners taking down Special Challenge shots with ease.
Sue Avis miscued and busted going for the “21 Jackpot” after a strike and a five count, seven pins fell sending her count over the edge at twenty-two.
And Diane Frame threw a strike and then a nine count to void her attempt at “Match Play”.
The “Pill Draw” ticket had Roy Olson shooting for a getting a seven count for the win and Peggy Towne left the 4-6 split to win the “Snake-Bite” ticket.
No winner marked on John Fortner for the Waldo but Olson was back with another win for converting the 1-2-4-7-10 in the all new “Make That Spare” ticket.
Join the fun every Friday at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to participate.