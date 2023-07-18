Richard Jacoby received his 25 year plaque

Earlier this month Richard Jacoby received his 25 year plaque for participation in the USBC Open National Tournament in Reno, Nevada.

 Courtesy photo

Richard Jacoby takes top billing as he celebrates being back on home turf with a 720 series in the Entertainers league last Wednesday afternoon.

Jacoby took a few weeks off to spend time with family and also to participate in his 25th USBC National Tournament that was held out in Reno.

