Richard Jacoby takes top billing as he celebrates being back on home turf with a 720 series in the Entertainers league last Wednesday afternoon.
Jacoby took a few weeks off to spend time with family and also to participate in his 25th USBC National Tournament that was held out in Reno.
Being awarded the 25 year plaque was the highlight of the trip as the actual bowling scores were the typical “nationals” low.
It’s always nice to be back on your own lanes after a tough tournament shot that makes you think you have not a clue as to how this game is played. It happens to us all but when you step back on your own home town approach and that first strike rings loud and clear, you realize, there is no place like home.
Jacoby put games of 229, 247 and 244 together on his first outing back after three weeks away reeling off a lot of strikes and a nice 720 for series.
Youth Bowling
Peyton ‘Ty’ Smith hit an all time league high during the Saturday morning youth Hotshot Legends league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Smith had back to back 247 games going into game three where he ran the front 10 strikes that had the crowd looking on as perfection neared.
Unfortunately, the eleventh shot drifted out of the pocket and left the 3-10 split which is an easy conversion for Ty who made the spare and netted 288 for his last game of the day and 782 for series.
Murphy Wins Po-Boy
Tournament Director Richard Jacoby was welcomed back to his post with open arms as a record 51 bowlers were on hand for Po-Boy #5 of this summers’ series.
Before we get to the highlights, Jacoby ask that I remind you that the Po-Boy Grand Finale will be held at 7 p.m. August 7 at Thunderbird Lanes.
Bowlers who participated in 4 of the 9 tournaments held are eligible for additional prize funding that at press time was in excess of $400.
This week’s cut to the top 16 took 438 with handicap after two qualifying games. The lineup was as follows.
1-Antoine Murphy, 506, 2-John Fortner, 491, 3-Connor Macdonald, 476, 4-Duane Hurwitz, 474, 5-Andrew Jones, 469, 6-Kadeem Smith, 467, 7-Camden Sublett, 464, 8-Robert Morin, 463, 9-Kellan Hill, 459, 10-Ken Knoff, 456, 11-Roy Johnson, 452, 12-Robert Meredith, 450, 13-DJ Pyfer, 446, 14-Symphony Smith (Y), 445, 15-Ty Smith (Y), 442 and 16th, Megan Bomboy, 438.
High Scratch Games were John Fortner, 234 and DJ Pyfer, 222, for game one and Troy Hardin (235) and Dave Yett (219) had the high games for game two.
Advancing to the round of eight saw Murphy win over Bomboy, 255-206, Morin over Hill, 271-231, Jones over Meredith 226-199, Hurwitz over Pyfer, 223-221, Macdonald over S. Smith, 266-212, K. Smith over Johnson, 229-199, Sublett over Knoff, 255-231 and Fortner over T. Smith, 268-240.
Making the top eight guaranteed a $40 return but the battle continued.
Murphy got another win with 231 – 179 against Morin, Jones moved by Hurwitz, 229-207, Kadeem Smith summed up a big 263 for the win over Macdonald and Fortner trudged along with a win over Sublett, 224-192.
Murphy was seated against Jones in the semi finals where he came out on top 230-157 to advance to the championship match.
On the other side, Smith and Fortner tied with 244 and went into a 9th and 10th frame roll off.
Smith totaled 24 for his two frames while Fortner put experience to the test and rolled one strike after another for a score of 60 to move to the Finals.
Scores look as if both contenders were washed up after the night of rigorous competition.
Murphy had the handicap advantage and used every bit of it to win his first Po-Boy Championship Title, 220 to Fortner’s 181.
The Po-Boy event is held every Monday night starting at 7:00 PM. Bowlers must have a verifiable average to participate or will be entered at 220 scratch.
Officials ask that bowlers sign up and pay by 6:30pm and as always the entry fee is only $25 per person.
No-Tap News
Highlighting no-tap news, Teri Jester led in the senior Socialites No-Tap with a 740 series on games of 242, 251 and 247 and bowling in the Tuesday Night Tapless, Carl Mitchell put on a show with the front ten in game one, which ended up being a 287, and a no-tap 300 score for game three.
Game two is not up for discussion but Mitchell managed to post the leagues high series of the week of 787.
And this week’s star no-tap player was Dave Yett who celebrated his Birthday week with a 279 game (a natural bowled in the Roudy Bunch league last Thursday), and an 837 series with a no-tap 300 game to take the title in the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama a Thunderbird Lanes last Friday afternoon.
Yett rolled games of 239, 300 and 268 to make up the series.
Second place went to Mike Peckinpaugh for 825 and Sam Bowman cashed in third with 807.
Kathy Zerbe took first place for the women with 793, followed by Diane Frame’s second place 785.
Scratch singles played out exactly the same as the men’s handicap race with Yett in first with 807, Peckinpaugh in second with 777 and Bowman in third with 762.
Mystery Double winners were,
Gm. 1, 1st – Marianne Hartley/Ken Knoff, 536
Gm. 1, 2nd – Randy Travis/Mike Peckinpaugh, 527
Gm. 2, 1st – Kathy Zerbe/Dave Yett, 587
Gm. 2, 2nd – Margit Augustine/Dave Yett, 531
Gm. 3, 1st – Sam Bowman/John Fortner, 588
Gm. 3, 2nd – Kathy Zerbe/Dave Yett, 569
Strike pot ticket winners included Sam Bowman, Charles Norman, and Ken Knoff and there were no winners in the special challenge shots.
This event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes; starting at 1PM. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old with a verifiable average to participate.
Tournament News
Mark your calendars for this one folks! Coming to Thunderbird Lanes this Sunday, July 23rd starting at 1 pm, a fun-fundraiser like no other, with proceeds going to the Children’s Miracle Network.
Bowling will consist of 3 games of 9 pin no-tap bowling.
All participants must be 18 years of age, no average is required.
Entry fee is $25 per person. Sign up and reserve your lanes by Thursday, July 20th. Limited to the first 64 paid bowlers and the roster is filling fast.
This will be 50/50 drawings, door prizes and ticket drawings for some huge fun themed baskets including a “Wine and Dine”, a “Gone Fishing” and a “Movie Night” basket, just to name a few.
Call Thunderbird Lanes at 353-3937 for details but most importantly, get signed up before it’s too late.