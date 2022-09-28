Chase him down

Lawton High School senior linebacker Andrew Jacobson drags down the Putnam City quarterback during last week’s game at Cameron Stadium. Jacobson and the Wolverines try to go to 5-0 Friday on the road at Ponca City.

 Steve Robertson/Staff

Those who grew up in the Dick Butkus and Mike Singletary eras are used to those big, headhunting middle linebackers who could scare the best offensive players with their stare.

Lawton High School’s Andrew Jacobson sure doesn’t fit that mold at 5-11, 165, but he gets the job done and is helping make the Wolverines’ defense a solid unit.