Those who grew up in the Dick Butkus and Mike Singletary eras are used to those big, headhunting middle linebackers who could scare the best offensive players with their stare.
Lawton High School’s Andrew Jacobson sure doesn’t fit that mold at 5-11, 165, but he gets the job done and is helping make the Wolverines’ defense a solid unit.
“Andrew has started in the middle for two years and he calls all our defensive signals and is really a dedicated senior,” Head Coach Ryan Breeze said. “He is upbeat and always excited about getting out there and doing his job.”
“I came up here from Central (Middle School) about 5-8, 140,” Jacobson said Tuesday before practice. “I like lifting and it’s helped me become a better player. I’m not the strongest or biggest linebacker but I am very flexible and I have good quickness. My goal is to react fast and get to the ball and make tackles.”
His job takes a great deal of off-campus work.
“I spend a great deal of time watching Hudl and checking out the next opponent,” Jacobson said. “I’ve learned to watch for little tells about the quarterback and running back who are right across the line of scrimmage from me. I look at their eyes, many of them give things away with their eyes. Also, the guards are always something to watch because they are normally going to lead most running plays. The more you study the video the better prepared you are.”
Jacobson says this week’s opponent, Ponca City, has a pretty good quarterback who the LHS defense will need to keep in the pocket.
“This quarterback (Tay Moore) is pretty versatile; he runs and passes pretty well,” Jacobson said. “Putnam City had the best passing quarterback we faced but this guy will pull it down and scramble so we are going to have to be ready for those runs.”
Moore has some good passing targets, most notably Gavin Cunningham.
“They have a couple of good receivers but our secondary is really talented and we feel like if we play well we can stop them,” he said. “Frank (Rowe) and Tyrone (Amacker) are our safeties and not many receivers or backs are going to our run them. And our two outside linebackers (Zane Kukurich and Cody Ward) are really good linebackers who get to the ball fast and can deliver a big hit. “
When schools starts each morning Jacobson seems to enjoy all of his classes but he’s always upbeat for economics.
“It’s really great that one of my teachers from Central—Daniel Neighbors—moved up here and I have him for economics,” Jacobson said. “He warns us every day to watch our credit and don’t ever build up too much. We learn a great deal in that class and it will help us when we get out and start working.”
Well, working on a full-time basis because Jacobson is already spending four evenings working at Taco Bell.
While he does know about the tacos and other items he sells, he really chows down when his great-grandma Macias cooks enchiladas.
“She is an amazing cook and while I love all of what she cooks, the enchiladas are special,” he said. “We have a big family. Some of my uncles and aunts were good athletes. Any my cousins, Draylon and Devin Simpson, both played here and were good players.”
With the first long road trip coming Friday, Jacobson says he’s not worried because this LHS team has a special bond.
“We have a bunch of players who grew up playing together in grade school, at Central and now at LHS,” he said. “That is a tight bond and we have great chemistry. We feel that if we keep playing together and as a team we have a chance to get to the playoffs. That’s our next goal.”
With a 4-0 start that goal is intact but now the Wolverines have to battle a new foe after a long bus ride and they will need that chemistry to try and foil Ponca City’s Homecoming festivities.