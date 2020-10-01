Game day often has a different feel for football players.
However, MacArthur’s Lazaugn Jackson tries to make every day feel like game day. That’s how the 5’11, 240-pound nose guard makes sure he gets the most out of every practice session.
“Coming to practice like it’s a game day, every day,” Jackson said. “Show 100 percent effort, just try to feed underclassmen good knowledge, even if they don’t want to listen to it, you gotta try to feed them some knowledge.”
Jackson knows the importance of being able to absorb knowledge and learn lessons as well. After he and the Mac defense gave up more than 480 yards of offense to Lawton High in Week 2, Jackson bounced back the following week against Enid to have the best game of his career.
“I’m really proud of the way he handled that,” MacArthur coach Brett Manning said. “Some people get defensive, and he didn’t. He got better and did his job.”
“I try to have a good work ethic outside of practice too,” Jackson said. “I don’t like to just work in practice, I work outside of practice too.”
That includes doing defensive line drills on his own time, playing pick-up basketball nearly every day after practice to improve conditioning and watching film of players like Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
In addition to Donald, Jackson can study the film of an NFL defensive lineman in his own family. His cousin, former Mac star Jordan Nix, played at North Carolina and for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has helped Jackson on his technique as well.
When it comes to sticking to a training regimen, many football players put emphasis on diet, but still allow for a cheat meal or dessert every now and again. But rather than cupcakes or chips, Jackson has a different kryptonite.
“I’m a beverage kind of guy, I’m more into cold drinks, sodas,” he said. “Most of the time, I drink water or Gatorade, but I just drink a lot of sodas like Mountain Dew or Sprite. That’s mostly during the off-season, but I do cheat sometimes during the season.”