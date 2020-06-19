We return to our daily episode of sports’ latest soap opera, “As Stillwater Turns”.
For the Oklahoma State program, it’s been a week of accusations, apologies, non-apologies, more apologies, an apparent false report from “journalist” Doug Gottlieb and the re-emergence of a 31-year-old story involving the alleged use of a racial slur. This is not even including the fact that yet another defensive stalwart testing positive for COVID-19.
In other words, a bunch of things no college football team wants to have to deal with.
And while many questions have been asked, and in turn, many statements made and many conclusions jumped to, there are few clear-cut answers. And in some ways, my previous column on the situation might have made some assumptions based on the information at the time or been misconstrued.
Quite frankly, a lot of the narrative still doesn’t make a ton of sense. For example, as it was pointed out to me by a reader, why would players (Chuba Hubbard in particular) spurn the NFL and return to campus if there were potential festering wounds or any sort of issue between players and coach? Who would have possibly given Gottlieb information (presumably understanding he might disseminate it), only for it to be refuted by multiple players? If Mike Gundy watches enough OAN to have referenced them in a previous press conference and have a shirt of them, is it even possible for him to have not previously known the entity’s stance on Black Lives Matter and how it might affect his team, 56 percent of whom are black?
These are all questions that could be discussed at length. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what I or you or Doug Gottlieb think. We are not there and we cannot fix this. It is not our problem to solve.
We are not behind the closed doors. We do not know what atmosphere is or isn’t being cultivated at workouts and practices. We don’t know for sure what has or has not been said between Gundy, Hubbard and other players. And quite frankly, it is irresponsible of us, especially us media types, to speculate wildly unless we have any stone-cold facts to back up any claims or reports.
At this point, it’s up to Gundy, and more importantly, up to Oklahoma State. Once your athletic director and president have already issued three statements in three months regarding what your football coach has done and said, what’s the next move? What does the program, the school and the team look like on the other side of this? Will they come together? Will this disrupt a team that has been projected by some as a potential player in Big 12 race?
Only time will tell.