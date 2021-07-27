You didn’t need to understand legal mumbo jumbo to understand how Oklahoma State president Kayse Shrum felt about Oklahoma declining to renew grants of media rights with the Big 12 Conference when the deal runs out in 2021.
She flat-out told you.
And her emotions were warranted. She had every right to feel upset, angry and threatened by the situation.
As to the validity of her claims that Oklahoma’s actions “are a clear breach of the Big 12 Conference bylaws”, according to the Big 12’s bylaws, as long as withdrawing members inform the conference of their intent to leave and pay the requisite withdrawal fee, everything seems to be kosher, as far as I can tell (take that for what you will, as I spent a total of about 10 minutes leafing through the 16-page document, plus I forgot my legal document glasses at home, thus am not entirely sure how well my comprehension levels were).
Shrum’s other allegation, that OU “broke the decades-long bond of trust” between the two universities seems a little more up for debate, as anything that wasn’t explicitly written in ink, but was more of a “gentlemen’s agreement”, is a lot harder to prove the existence of. For years, there was a perception, a rumor that OU and OSU were bound by state legislature to be in the same conference together. That turned out to be a myth.
But regardless of what rules or promises were actually violated or broken in this ordeal, one thing does appear certain. Bedlam, certainly as we know it, is on the brink of extinction, perhaps for ever.
And quite frankly, I’m not sure if the Sooners care.
For years, many a Sooner fan has boasted that Texas was OU’s real rival. And while Texas fans often used to serenade A&M fans with the same taunt, the Sooner State version seemed to have more legitimacy, given the sheer dominance of Oklahoma over Oklahoma State (the Sooners’ number of Bedlam wins since Bob Stoops’ arrival matches the total of OSU’s wins in the series...since 1904).
If they cared about the Bedlam rivalry, would they have gone to great lengths to be as secretive as they were (clearly not secretive enough) about approaching the SEC? If they cared about the in-state rivalry, why was Oklahoma State not included?
And let’s be clear, Oklahoma has every right to chase what is best for them. There is no rule (that I can find) that says they need to look out for anyone else’s interests but their own. But if you’re Oklahoma State, you’re perfectly within your rights to feel hurt.
As a native Texan whose family clearly sits on one side of the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry, I have had to hear a decade’s worth of arguments about “we don’t have to play them” or “we don’t want to play them”. Of course, most of this is driven by pride, not wanting to lose to your rival again and being able to boast about how much better you’re doing without them. But also, there are still plenty of bitter feelings about how things went down a decade ago that contribute to the game being put on an indefinite hiatus.
As for Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, it’s clear, one school needs the other more. And it would appear that if Oklahoma and Oklahoma State don’t play in football again, Oklahoma (the school, not necessarily the fans) would be perfectly OK with it. And if you’re Oklahoma State, how long does the sting of this most recent blow from Norman last? If this is the way your rival treats you, is this a rivalry you want or need anymore? Therefore, whenever the inevitable happens, I would not be shocked to see Bedlam go out the door with the Sooners.
Oklahoma State has long been considered by Sooner fans to be “little brother”, but even siblings take care of one another.