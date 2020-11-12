Sure, some teams haven’t played as many games. Sure, we have some winless teams in.
But you know what? It’s still the playoffs.
And to those who aren’t that enthused by the matchups this week, just look at it like the NCAA Tournament. There are a handful of first-round games that will shake things up, but mostly this week is about narrowing down the field and setting up second-round matchups.
And if certain events happen on Friday, we could be treated to two of the top rivalries in the area (and the state) in the second round. What could be more fun?
We start at Ulrich Stadium, where Cache has had a weird season, going from a top-5 team to unranked and under .500. But when this team is on, they are tough to stop. And they host the same team they beat in the playoffs a year ago. While I don’t necessarily expect a 101-yard interception return again, this Cache team is still capable of big plays. That’s why I’m going with CACHE 36, Tecumseh 27.
BLANCHARD 38, Elgin 21: If Elgin pulls this upset off, we could potentially still get a Battle of the Wichitas after all. Unfortunately, I think the Lions are too much, though the Owls will play them tougher than they did two months ago.
BETHEL 23, Comanche 20: The Indians know that arch rival Marlow awaits the winner of this game. But Bethel has a little more at stake: the first playoff win in program history. Emotions will be high on both sides.
APACHE 31, Fairview 27: The Yellowjackets actually beat Hobart (a team Apache lost to) in the season opener, but I feel like if Apache limits mistakes, they can ride the run game and home-field advantage to a win.
SOUTHWEST COVENANT 55, Central High 12: And thus ends a rough year for the Bronchos.
SNYDER 40, STROTHER 30: The Cyclones set up a tasty rematch with Velma-Alma. Remember, Snyder gave the Comets their only loss on the season.
Last week: 8-3
Season record: 77-25