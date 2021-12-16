MARLOW — It’s been days since Marlow beat Washington to win the school’s first state championship in football since 1964. But the mood in Marlow, and much of Stephens County, hasn’t changed since then. Much like every football game that Marlow fans go to, it’s been a full-fledged party.
“Everyone’s still so excited about it, everyone’s reliving the moments, telling stories,” senior Will Bergner said.
The passionate fan base clearly appreciates its football team. But to truly appreciate the planting of the flag, it takes a steady climb up the mountain. And like in comic books, for every group of heroes, there is an origin story.
THE MOVES
After being the head coach at Marlow for 4 years, Matt Weber left in 2008 and spent the next decade closer to home in central Oklahoma, spending 7 years as the coach at Ada and 3 at Pauls Valley. But when Rob Renshaw left after 2017, it presented Weber with an opportunity.
“The main thing, I was really getting tired of moving, I didn’t want to keep moving my own kids,” Weber said. “I was hoping to make one more move to a place where we felt a program could be built. When this job came open again, it was doubly good because I knew the community, knew the superintendent. It was just a good family move.”
Renshaw took several assistants with him, leaving Weber room to hire some of his own staff members. Chad Gilbert was hired as offensive line coach, coming from Sulphur. He happened to bring with him his four sons, including a soon-to-be freshman named Jace, who had skills as a quarterback, but also kicking and punting.
“The community really welcomed us,” Jace Gilbert said. “That was kind of the first time I realized how special a place Marlow was, and I could tell Coach Weber had a vision for the program.”
THE 22 FOR ‘22
Jace would join what was an already formidable Class of 2022, a group who didn’t lose a single football game as middle schoolers. And heading into their sophomore year, another move-in, William Hewitt from Seminole, Texas, gave the Class of 2022 an even 22 members, and a feeling that something was brewing.
“We knew from the time they were freshmen they were going to be a special group,” Weber said.
But beyond athletic ability, it was the camaraderie the players shared that proved to be the glue that held the team together.
“Just little things, how we would all hang out together, the way the locker room was, eating breakfast after practice,” Gilbert said.
As freshmen, they made the playoffs, losing in the first round. As sophomores, they made the playoffs, losing a triple-overtime heartbreaker to Kingfisher, also in the first round.
In 2020, Marlow moved down to Class 2A. Along with senior standouts like Chase Knight, Carson Moore and Nate Herchock, the Class of ‘22 embarked on one of the best seasons in Marlow history, going unbeaten in the regular season, winning the district championship. They hosted, and won, their first two playoff games. In the quarterfinals, the Outlaws had defending state champion Metro Christian on the ropes. But a long 4th-down conversion and desperation pass completion led the Patriots to victory.
“I really felt like last year’s team was good enough to win it, just didn’t get the breaks you need to win a championship,” Weber said.
All signs pointed toward 2021.
THE YEAR
The season began with high expectations from within: the goal was a state championship.
Marlow once again marched through the regular season unbeaten, but looked more dominant than ever. No team got within single-digits of the Outlaws in the regular season. They dominated Purcell, Chandler and Cascia Hall in the playoffs. In the semifinals against Eufaula, a 99-yard pick-six from Bergner just before halftime swung the game into the Outlaws’ favor and propelled Marlow into the title game against No. 1 Washington.
THE PLAY
A close contest stood at 17-13 in favor of the Outlaws late in the 4th quarter. Washington running back Cole Scott, who had already rushed for more than 200 yards, continued to collect big chunks of yardage. Up in the coaching box, Matt Weber mentally mapped out his potential next moves, though letting the Warriors score to give Gilbert and the offense more time to get downfield never crossed his mind.
“My thoughts more were that they were out of timeouts, so I didn’t want to, at that point, burning timeouts to make time for us,” Weber said.
In the huddle, the close-knit group rallied around one another, convinced a big play would come. Weber said the team puts emphasis on takeaways, but also didn’t want to take go for the turnover at risk of missing and allowing a big play. On the field, there was nothing but confidence and calm.
“We knew we weren’t going to break,” senior defensive end Morgan said. “It was more like, ‘Don’t press, but just let (a play) happen, and if it does happen, seize that moment and make the most of that.”
And it was Morgan — known more for his prowess on the baseball field — who stripped Scott of the ball. Hewitt fell on the loose ball, and the celebration began.
“We feel like we get so many turnovers because we get so many hats around the ball,” Weber said. “For Brennan Morgan, obviously, he came up with the play of the game.”
THE AFTERMATH
Fans ran onto the field to congratulate and hug players, coaches, anyone. Players took their turns posing with the trophy. It was all the festivities one typically expects. What few expected was the large number of people in downtown Marlow around midnight after the game, greeting the team bus.
“It’s still so surreal, it’s almost like a daydream,” Morgan said. “It’s just awesome that we were able to put in all that work and it paid off.”
Since then, the party has continued. School was canceled Monday. Players were fitted for rings. Everyone around town congratulates players when they see them. Morgan estimates he’s been asked about the strip more than 20 times. But after the climb, they deserve to enjoy the view from the top.