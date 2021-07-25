School is less than a month away! It hasn’t rained in a few days, and the forecast is for summer to finally make an appearance with close to 100 degree temps. So there is not a better time to take the family and head outdoors to enjoy the lake or hiking, but as temperatures approach or exceed the century mark, care must be taken to prevent the heat from bringing the fun to a halt.
The CDC reports that nearly 700 deaths per year can be contributed to heat related illness in in the United States. That’s more deaths than all other weather events combined. And those numbers are on the rise.
High temperatures and humidity stress the body’s ability to cool itself, and heat illness becomes a special concern during hot weather. There are three major forms of heat illnesses: heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, with heat stroke being a life threatening condition.
Oklahoma State’s Emergency Health Services department offers some suggestions for identifying, preventing and treatment of the heat related illness.
Heat Cramps — heat cramps are muscle spasms which usually affect the arms, legs, or stomach. Frequently they don’t occur until sometime later after work, at night, or when relaxing. Heat cramps are caused by heavy sweating, especially when water is replaced by drinking, but not salt or potassium. Although heat cramps can be quite painful, they usually don’t result in permanent damage. To prevent them, drink electrolyte solutions such as Gatorade during the day and try eating more fruits like bananas.
Heat Exhaustion — heat exhaustion is more serious than heat cramps. It occurs when the body’s internal air-conditioning system is overworked, but hasn’t completely shut down. In heat exhaustion, the surface blood vessels and capillaries which originally enlarged to cool the blood collapse from loss of body fluids and necessary minerals. This happens when you don’t drink enough fluids to replace what you’re sweating away.
The symptoms of heat exhaustion include: headache, heavy sweating, intense thirst, dizziness, fatigue, loss of coordination, nausea, impaired judgment, loss of appetite, hyperventilation, tingling in hands or feet, anxiety, cool moist skin, weak and rapid pulse (120-200), and low to normal blood pressure.
Somebody suffering these symptoms should be moved to a cool location such as a shaded area or air-conditioned building. Have them lie down with their feet slightly elevated. Loosen their clothing, apply cool, wet clothes or fan them. Have them drink water or electrolyte drinks. Try to cool them down, and have them checked by medical personnel. Victims of heat exhaustion should avoid strenuous activity for at least a day, and they should continue to drink water to replace lost body fluids.
Heat Stroke — heat stroke is a life threatening illness with a high death rate. It occurs when the body has depleted its supply of water and salt, and the victim’s body temperature rises to deadly levels. A heat stroke victim may first suffer heat cramps and/or the heat exhaustion before progressing into the heat stroke stage, but this is not always the case. It should be noted that, on the job, heat stroke is sometimes mistaken for heart attack. It is therefore very important to be able to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat stroke — and to check for them anytime an employee collapses while working in a hot environment.
The early symptoms of heat stroke include a high body temperature (103 degrees F); a distinct absence of sweating (usually); hot red or flushed dry skin; rapid pulse; difficulty breathing; constricted pupils; any/all the signs or symptoms of heat exhaustion such as dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, or confusion, but more severe; bizarre behavior; and high blood pressure. Advance symptoms may be seizure or convulsions, collapse, loss of consciousness, and a body temperature of over 108° F.
It is vital to lower a heat stroke victim’s body temperature. Seconds count. Pour water on them, fan them, or apply cold packs. Call 911 and get an ambulance on the way as soon as possible.
Myths about heat illness – Here are some misconceptions about heat related illness, conditions:
Eating spicy foods will increase the chances of heat exhaustion — strangely, this is wrong. Even though it sounds logical to pursue a comparatively bland diet in the extreme heat, the exact opposite is more effective. Just check out the cuisines of the hottest regions, e.g. Malaysian, Indian, Mexican, Middle East etc. People from these insanely hot climates tend to eat some of the spiciest cuisine. They are not crazy and neither is it a habit they can’t get rid of. It is not even just for the flavor or taste. Consuming a spicy or hot meal promotes sweating, which helps to bring down the body temperature as much of the body heat is released through sweat.
Sports drinks will help fight heat exhaustion — the truth is, sports drinks are loaded with electrolytes, glucose and vital minerals. They will definitely help you fight the heat but only if you’re an athlete. Why the discrimination? According to renowned nutritionist Dr. Radler, sports drinks are made keeping in mind the special requirement of athletes who are involved in extreme physical activity, even if under the harshest conditions. Hence, their bodies require more electrolytes and sugar than the rest of us. For people who do not need the special electrolyte balance, the extra glucose might experience inverse results. This might include a sudden rise in blood pressure and blood sugar, and constant thirst etc. However, you must avoid carbonated water, cola, caffeinated beverage and alcohol as much as possible during the summer days. Try cold water, it’s safe and useful for everyone.
You don’t have to worry about the regular medicines — do just the opposite. Please take caution while consuming over-the-counter drugs. Prescription drugs too might require modification during the summer days, get in touch with your physician. According to a research conducted by the American Academy of Family Physicians or AAFP, there are some medicines that can deregulate blood pressure and increase body temperature. This makes it more daunting for your body to control body heat. Among these medicines diuretics and beta blockers etc. are most risky. Avoid spending much time in the heat if you’re undergoing any sort of treatment that involves using such drugs. Share your concern with your physician or pharmacist about the changing weather and the possible side effects that might be caused from the drugs they’ve prescribed
If the person is urinating, then it’s obviously not serious — one cannot emphasize enough the fallacy of this myth. This is a very common misconception and it leads to further complications. People tend to think that it’s not serious enough until the kidneys have stopped producing urine from heat exhaustion. If you wait for your urination to stop, then you’ll make a grave mistake. Urine does not always stop completely, but it changes its color towards yellow and light brown. This is when you must rush to Emergency. There are other warning symptoms that your body signals, e.g physical exhaustion, dizziness, confusion, nausea, loss of appetite, headache, excessive and insatiable thirst, dryness of the eyes and skin etc.
Age does not matter, everyone is equally vulnerable to the heat. Unfortunately the sun is a little biased and a bit cruel towards the young and the elderly during summer. The very young and the much older people are prone to suffer from heat strokes. The persons who suffer from heat related illnesses or heat strokes, mostly survive and recover fully. However, if not treated promptly and properly, heat strokes can even cause death, it’s no joke! According to a recent survey, about 400-500 people die of heat stroke every year in the US. Some survive but do develop continuing medical problems afterward. The treatment should be as per symptom and based on the level of the exhaustion. A mild to moderate dehydration can be treated at home with multiple doses of oral re-hydration liquids or glucose etc. But a severe case of dehydration and stroke can even cause death unless medical attention is received in time.
Prevention – to help avoid any of these illnesses follow these tips from OSU.
Condition yourself for working in hot environments — start slowly then build up to more physical work. Allow your body to adjust over a few days.
Drink lots of liquids. Water is best! Don’t wait until you’re thirsty, by then, there’s a good chance you’re already on your way to being dehydrated. Never drink alcohol, and avoid caffeinated beverages like coffee and pop.
Eat Hydrating foods. Fruits and veggies such as watermelon, coconut water, citrus fruits, cucumber,, carrots and tomatoes are all good hydrating foods.
Take a break if you notice you’re getting a headache or you start feeling overheated. Cool off for a few minutes before going back to work.
Wear light weight, light colored clothing when working out in the sun.
Take advantage of fans and air-conditioners.
Get enough sleep at night.
With a little caution and common sense, you can avoid heat illnesses and still enjoy all of the fun that the Oklahoma summer has to offer.
Don’t forget about Fido
It’s not only humans that are in danger when the temperature reaches triple digits, animals can be in danger too. Humans sweat, but other animals don’t have that ability. Dogs in particular can’t handle the heat as well as people can.
The experts at the Oklahoma State College of Veterinary Medicine are advising pet owners to try and limit their pet’s exposure outdoors. For example, pet owners should walk their dogs as early in the day as possible. If you have an outside animal, make sure the pet has plenty of shade.
A dog’s normal body temperature is somewhere between 101 and 102.5 degrees and a dog can only withstand an abnormally high body temperature for a short time before suffering nerve damage, heart problems, liver damage or death. Vets say some symptoms of heat-illness in dogs include excessive panting, stumbling and collapsing.
If your dog is showing signs of heat related stress, try to cool your pet with wet towels, cool water and take them to the vet immediately.
Most importantly, never leave any animal in a car. Not only is it dangerous for your children, it is also dangerous for your pets.
Here are some additional tips to help keep pets cool:
If your pet must be outside, provide plenty of shade and water. Make sure water dish is secured to prevent spills.
Use a hose to wet down your dog or use a very wet towel to cool down your dog or cat.
If your dog likes being in water, buy an inexpensive children’s pool for them to lie in.
Remember that your pet’s paws are sensitive. If it is too hot for you to walk on hot pavement, it is too hot for them to do so.
Keep your animal groomed. If your animal has heavy hair, consider shaving it short for the summer. A full shave may not be advisable if they spend a lot of time outside because their skin needs protection from sun rays.
Plan for power outages. If your animal stays indoors while you are work, make sure there is a backup plan if power goes out while you are gone. Give a neighbor a key so they can retrieve the animal or open windows if necessary.
Leave a fan in a place in your home that your animal can sit in front of.
Add ice cubes to your pet’s water bowl.
Never leave a pet in a car. Even for a few minutes.
Take walks in the early morning or evening.