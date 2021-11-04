Whether it’s small-town high school football or the NFL, who doesn’t love some good old playoff scenarios? Well, get ready, because we have some doozies for the final week of the high school regular season here in Southwest Oklahoma. And most of the focus is on District 2A-4.
At the very top, there’s no suspense — Marlow has already wrapped up the title But after that, let the weirdness ensue. Frederick, Comanche, Lindsay and Davis are all 4-2 in district play, they’re playing one another this week (Lindsay at Comanche and Davis at Frederick) and all are 1-1 against the two other teams in the group.
So, what does this all mean for the local teams? Well, if both Comanche and Frederick win, they both make the playoffs, with Comanche as the 2 seed over Frederick by virtue of the Indians’ head-to-head win. If Comanche loses to Lindsay and Frederick beats Davis, Frederick captures the 2 seed from the district, while Comanche is out of the playoffs altogether. If both teams lose, Comanche finishes 4th in the district, while Frederick is out.
Got it all? Good. Now let’s get to pickin’!
(Home team listed in CAPS)
FREDERICK 36, Davis 25: This is going to be a fun (yet tense) atmosphere at the Bomber Bowl. The good news for Bret Tyler’s boys is they control their own destiny. Take care of business against the Wolves, and you’re golden.
COMANCHE 28, Lindsay 16: If you were to tell someone during the first week of October that Comanche would finish second in this district, you probably would have gotten made fun. But during their four-game win streak, the Indians have looked nothing like the team that could only score six points over their first district games.
Weatherford 20, CACHE 16: A brutal end to a rough season for the Bulldogs.
Elgin 26, CHICKASHA 21: The Owls close out the season on a two-game win streak.
El Reno 29, ALTUS 8: The Bulldogs prepare to hit the reset button before next season.
Duncan 34, SOUTHEAST 21: The Spartans have actually been better than most predicted they would be. And I think they’ll give Duncan a game for a while. Still, I think the Demons win this one.
Kingfisher 42, ANADARKO 28: This game is for 3rd place in District 3A-1. Loser gets Plainview in the first round.
Marlow 49, Tishomingo 14: Marlow’s offensive stats might not be all that gaudy, but here’s one for you: Jace Gilbert hasn’t thrown a single interception this season and is completing 83 percent of his passes.
APACHE 42, Carnegie 14: The Warriors finish 3rd and the district and make the playoffs. Their reward? A trip out to the Panhandle for a date with Hooker.
Snyder 35, WAURIKA 20: The other big scenario to keep an eye on is in Class B, where things could get real hairy in District 3 if Waurika is able to upset Snyder and Empire takes care of business against Cyril. That would put Snyder, Cyril and Waurika in a three-way tie for 3rd, leaving it up to district points. If Tipton loses to Central High, that’s just a whole other wrench thrown into the equation.
Tipton 45, CENTRAL HIGH 12: However, I don’t think a Tipton loss is going to happen.
EMPIRE 52, Cyril 6: The Bulldogs finish off their season with a flourish.
Mtn. View-Gotebo 66, THACKERVILLE 16: What the Tigers have done this season is nothing short of astounding.
PAOLI 36, Grandfield 6: The Pugs (one of the best team nicknames in Oklahoma) send the Bearcats to a winless season.
Temple 35, MAYSVILLE 30: The Tigers wrap up 2nd place in the district with a win.
—gbrockenbush@swoknews.com