It may be cold out, but it is a great time to get outdoors and view wildlife, especially one of our most majestic group of birds, the raptors. And if you have not noticed, they are everywhere!
Raptors, or birds of prey, can be found hunting all across the state and are a great group of birds to test your bird-watching skills. They are large, colorful, and perch in the open on fences, treetops and high line poles. The only challenge may be determining what species you are witnessing.
The term “raptor” can include hawks, eagles, owls, falcons, and sometimes even vultures. They typically have hooked beaks and sharp talons and hunt for meat. Bird watchers may find as many as 20 different species if they look long and hard enough. From the large red-tailed hawk to the minuscule kestrel, there are plenty of different species to see.
“Peering at these birds of prey through binoculars may feel a bit ‘hawkward’ at first, but you’ll have a hoot in no time,” said Jena Donnell, information and education specialist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “The entire state of Oklahoma, with its many diverse habitats, can be a raptor-watching hotspot.”
Bald eagles flock to the state each winter to fish in open waters and can be seen along many rivers and lakes. Hawks and falcons can often be spotted perched along tree lines, power poles, or fencerows. And owls can be heard and seen across the state. Though rural areas tend to offer more raptor-watching locations, urban parks and established neighborhoods can also be great raptor-watching locations.
Here are some tips to for watching these majestic birds from Hawkwatch International:
· Get some good binoculars — The most helpful tool for birders (and hawk watchers in particular) is a pair of binoculars. For new hawk watchers, it is best to arm yourself with a quality pair of binoculars that offer a clear, sharp image compared to a lower grade model that may be lacking in quality, or tire your eyes quickly.
· Do some research — Before delving deep into the identification aspect of watching hawks, it is helpful to understand how to approach identification. It is not as easy as memorizing your field guide; there is much more to identifying birds in flight. Learn the basics — the basic shape, flight mannerisms, and plumage to be adept at identifying flying raptors.
· Get a good field guide — There are several good and bad field guides out there. The best are the ones that you can reference quickly with good descriptions and photos or drawings. I really like the National Geographic Field Guide to the birds of North America. It is simple enough for beginners and has enough information for more experience birders.
· Learn from others — There is no better way to learn than to have a mentor. Find someone that doesn’t mind you tagging along on an outing or two and just absorb their knowledge. To find other birders, follow Oklahoma Bird Watchers on Facebook. There are also lots of good photos, tips and information posted on their page.
· Practice makes perfect — Learning how to spot birds is a skill in itself. When visiting a hawk migration site, sometimes it is noticeable that one or two people are spotting the majority of the birds. Everybody has their own way of doing things, but spotting birds takes practice, just as identifying them does. It is natural to scan with your binoculars across the horizon since it is easy on the eyes and there is always some background or point of reference in your field that helps keep your eyes focused.
· Safety first — Birding by car is a convenient way to watch raptors, especially on cold winter days. But don’t watch birds more than you watch the road! Stay alert, ask your birding partner to watch for hazards, and find a safe pull off before you focus on the sky and take your eyes off the road.
· Don’t forget about urban areas — Too many times we think that wildlife has to be in the wilderness – that’s just not so. Many hawks will frequent back yards, parks and other urban settings looking for food. Bird feeders concentrate prey for raptors like coopers and sharp-shinned hawks, and it seems like we always have owls visiting our neighborhood.
Regardless of the time or season you watch birds, you can always share photos and sighting details with the Wildlife Department, or on free platforms like eBird or iNaturalist, added Donnell.
Wildlife Commission considers license changes
During their regular January meeting, Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commissioners adopted a position statement in support of legislation that would provide the opportunity to the Commission to streamline and modernize the structure for hunting and fishing licenses in the state.
According to Corey Jager, Legislative Liaison for the Wildlife Department, the agency’s legislative focus for the 2022 session is to advance a major overhaul of the existing hunting and fishing license structure.
The Department’s overarching powers are defined by the Legislature, in Title 29 of the Oklahoma State Statutes. Legislators may create, modify or repeal laws, including laws within Title 29. Title 29 specifically houses ODWC’s licensing language — types of licenses, fees, exemptions, penalties, etc. Since license sales are the primary source of funding for ODWC, the agency must work with the Legislature to ensure licensing changes are not detrimental to hunter and angler participation and wildlife conservation funding.
“License statutes over time have become numerous and complicated as licenses have been added and altered. At the same time, few changes to the fees have been made, failing to allow ODWC to keep pace with the increasing costs of managing the state’s fish and wildlife resources,” Jager said.
After a rigorous review of ODWC’s current license structure including assistance of Southwick Associates, and a survey of licensed hunters and anglers, ODWC has developed a proposed new license and fee structure. Because any changes to licensing requires legislative approval, this proposal will be ODWC’s priority during the 2022 legislative session. The general proposed changes include:
· Transitioning to licenses that are valid for 365 days from the purchase date and eliminating calendar-year and fiscal-year licenses.
· Creating one inexpensive youth hunting license that covers all requirements for children younger than 18, or otherwise provides exemptions for species that will not require a license.
· Transitioning to season-based deer licenses that provide the whole bag limit for each season under one license and eliminating the license-per-deer concept currently in use.
· Consolidating all “fishing trip” licenses to one-day licenses.
· Creating nonresident pricing for the state waterfowl stamp, turkey license, and conservation passport.
“Actually getting these proposals approved and implemented will require a lengthy process. Rather than pursuing these consolidation and modernization proposals by changing many state statutes, ODWC is proposing to move all licensing language into the administrative rules process. This is the procedure whereby most hunting and fishing regulations are already made,” Jager said.
The administrative rules process allows the Wildlife Department to have more flexibility with changing or creating licenses, but importantly also ensures that hunters and anglers have direct input in the process with a 30-day public comment period on all rule change proposals. These changes would also go through the legislature for final approval as part of the regular rule making process. The earliest any licensing changes would take effect, if approved, would be November 2022.