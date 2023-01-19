It’s a great time to see hawks

If you want to catch a glimpse of our national symbol, then a trip to Salt Plains NWR, just a couple of hours north, might be worth it. They are reporting 104 eagles in this weeks report, with thousands of ducks, geese, cranes and swans as well.

 Photo courtesy of USFWS

Winter is the perfect time to get out and be a wildlife watcher! Reduced vegetation and migrations of northern birds, especially hawks, make these majestic birds easy to see this time of year — if you have not been out, or not noticed, they are everywhere!

Posts on the Oklahoma Ornithological Society and Oklahoma Bird Watchers Facebook pages have been very active with great pictures of owls, hawks and eagles from all across the Sooner State!

