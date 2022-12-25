Maybe Dak Prescott needs to take the same reluctant path that “Wild Thing” did in the old movie Major League that most of us have seen no less than 10 or 12 times.
Wild Thing was the pitching character Rick Vaughn who was played by Charlie Sheen. While the guy could throw the ball 100 miles an hour, he had no idea where it was going to wind up.
Manager Lou Brown, played by James Gammon, was about to send Wild Thing down to the minor leagues but during their discussion, the skipper noticed Sheen was squinting to read the caption on a picture hanging on the wall. The next scene you see is Sheen wearing a pair of ugly glasses.
Soon Wild Thing is the hero in the movie as the Indians beat the Yankees to win the pennant.
Obviously, Prescott must have vision problems as well because the interception he threw early in Saturday’s important game against the Eagles was one of the worst decisions he’s made this season.
Philadelphia’s Josh Sweat was just a few yards from Prescott and in direct line with the intended receiver Dalton Schultz. There is no way that Prescott didn’t see the defender, however, if he didn’t see him and threw the ball regardless, then it’s time for contacts.
Sweat grabbed the custom-made interception and raced 42 yards into the end zone with Prescott making a brief futile attempt to chase him down.
Yes, Prescott and the Cowboys came back and scored two quick touchdowns to take the lead at that point and eventually earned a wild 40-34 victory that kept the Eagles from clinching the NFC’s top seed.
The problem that faces the Cowboys’ coaching staff is that this wasn’t the first time Prescott has thrown an interception that was totally off-target and smack into excellent coverage.
While Dallas has already clinched a playoff berth, there are instances that have left the Dallas coaches and management scratching their heads.
Last week Prescott threw an interception that the Jacksonville Jaguars returned for a walk-off victory in overtime. That interception really stirred up the fans and social media was loaded with unflattering comments about Prescott’s accuracy.
While average fans may not delve into all the vast statistics that are available for NFL teams and players, there is one that is gaining more and more attention and that’s interception rate. After that stunning mistake against the Jaguars, Prescott’s interception rate is 3.9, worst in the league.
While that overtime shocker was the one most noticed, Prescott also threw two more in the loss to the Jags. Add Saturday’s interception against the Eagles and Prescott has now thrown 12 for the season.
There are factors that draw more and more scrutiny to Prescott and his struggles. First, interceptions have not been a major problem for him since he entered the league in 2016.
The other oft-mentioned fact is that Prescott signed a $160-million contract in March of 2021. When you are paid $40-million a season, the scrutiny is at peak level.
While the critics are showing up in greater numbers with each interception, in his defense, the interception that cost the Cowboys in the loss to the Jags was a tipped ball. At least a couple more were on tipped balls as well, so Prescott shouldn’t have to shoulder all the blame.
That’s why Saturday’s interception was so puzzling. How could he not have seen Josh Sweat 5 or 6 yards away?
His long stare at the huge overhead video screen had to bring up thoughts in his own mind of just what’s happening because that was clearly his worst interception to date.
Maybe it’s time for Jerry Jones to bring out the eye chart to make sure. The good news, when he was looking up at that video board at least he wasn’t squinting.