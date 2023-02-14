Intracity hoops action scheduled this week

Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
In this file photo from Jan. 24 an unidentified Lawton High School player tries to score as Eisenhower’s Kayleigh Tito (15) and Maria Hall wait for a possible rebound. The Ike girls coasted to a 63-20 victory at the Ike gym.
MacArthur's Aldyna Vines goes up for a bucket during an earlier game against Eisenhower. Mac girls and Lawton High boys will be hosting regional tournaments starting Feb. 23 for Mac girls and Feb. 24 for LHS boys.
Lawton basketball fans are primed for the final week of the regular season with a pair of interesting intracity doubleheaders tonight and Friday but for Lawton Public School officials the goal is to make sure both events go without any problems.
The week’s schedule is important as the city teams are all eager to build some momentum for the regional tournaments that will be held Feb. 23 through Feb. 25, including two in Lawton.
Tonight, Eisenhower visits Lawton High for a 6 p.m. doubleheader in a rematch of the earlier boys game where LPS administrators and police had to step in when tensions became elevated which led to some ejections. It forced LPS officials to threaten to empty the gym of fans if further instances occurred.
Friday Lawton High visits MacArthur and once again the boys game will be the feature attraction with plenty of good athletes taking the floor.
While these final regular-season games are ones every city team wants to win to get some momentum for the playoffs, the primary goal is to play clean basketball and make quick adjustments which is something that is always critical in the playoffs when facing new competition.
Two city teams—LHS boys and Mac girls—have played well enough to earn the right to host regional tournaments next week and that gives those fans a great opportunity to support their teams without hitting the road.
LHS boys will host a Class 6A regional on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Wolverines’ Gym. Choctaw meets Putnam City at 6 p.m. and LHS faces Yukon at 7:30 p.m. The two winners tangle at 7 p.m. Feb. 25.
The Class 5A girls regional at Mac will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, and Saturday, Feb. 25. Glenpool meets Altus in the opener on Feb. 23 and then Mac’s lightning-quick girls will face Southeast at 7:30 p.m. The two winners tangle at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25.
The other city teams will be hitting the road for their regional assignments and all of them will be facing long odds to advance as regional champions.
Mac boys have been assigned to the 5A regional at Carl Albert and will face Guthrie at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24. Duncan has a tough assignment against host Carl Albert at 7:30 p.m.
Ike boys are playing in a 5A regional at Oklahoma City Southeast and will battle Piedmont at 6 p.m., Feb. 24. Santa Fe South and Southeast meet in the second game.
There is a good chance that Ike and Mac boys can challenge in their regional openers which could keep them alive into the Area Tournament a week later.
LHS girls will head to Edmond Memorial for a tough assignment against the No. 2-ranked host at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
Ike girls also face long odds against Carl Albert which will be hosting a 5A girls regional. The Eagles and Titans meet at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Duncan girls are also in that regional and will face Del City at 6 p.m. in the opener.
Small-school teams advance
Led by No. 1-ranked Fort Cobb-Broxton boys, a large group of area teams advanced to regional tournaments in Class A and B last weekend.
The Mustangs routed Maysville, 97-31, Saturday behind a balanced attack that helped Scott Hines’ club run its record to 23-1.
Freshman Eli Willits scored 23 points to lead the way as 11 players scored in the rout.
Next up for the Mustangs will be a Class B regional semifinal game against Alex at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Alex.
Also in Class B, Big Pasture boys advanced as a district champion and will face Springer at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Thackerville. If the Rangers can win that game they could possibly face Fort Cobb-Broxton in the regional finals on Saturday.
On the girls side in Class B, Fort Cobb-Broxton, Chattanooga, and Mt. View-Gotebo all advanced as district champions and will play in regional semifinal games at 6 p.m. Thursday.
In Class A, Apache, Cyril, Carnegie and Central High boys advanced as district champions and will be playing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in regional semifinals where a win will advance them to the Saturday regional title games and clinch a berth in next week’s area tournament.
On the Class A girls brackets, Cyril and Empire girls advanced as district champions and will play at 6 p.m. Thursday in key regional semifinal games.
Numerous other area teams lost district title games and will need to win three straight this week to advance to the area tournaments next week.