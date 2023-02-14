Lawton basketball fans are primed for the final week of the regular season with a pair of interesting intracity doubleheaders tonight and Friday but for Lawton Public School officials the goal is to make sure both events go without any problems.

The week’s schedule is important as the city teams are all eager to build some momentum for the regional tournaments that will be held Feb. 23 through Feb. 25, including two in Lawton.

Eisenhower vs LHS

In this file photo from Jan. 24 an unidentified Lawton High School player tries to score as Eisenhower’s Kayleigh Tito (15) and Maria Hall wait for a possible rebound. The Ike girls coasted to a 63-20 victory at the Ike gym.
Intracity hoops action scheduled this week

MacArthur's Aldyna Vines goes up for a bucket during an earlier game against Eisenhower. Mac girls and Lawton High boys will be hosting regional tournaments starting Feb. 23 for Mac girls and Feb. 24 for LHS boys.

