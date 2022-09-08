Hard-hitting Eagles

Eisenhower hosts Altus this evening at Cameron Stadium and if the Eagles want to get their first win of the season they are going to need more tough defense like this from Maurice Beard-Gaines, left, and Jovan Johnson in last week’s battle with MacArthur.

 Stephen Miller/staff

This week won’t be one of those where area high school football fans are complaining that there isn’t a good game to attend because there are multiple games that seem destined to provide plenty of excitement.

Week 2 begins this evening when Altus comes to Cameron Stadium to face Eisenhower in a game between two programs that are under new head coaches who are eager to get that first win and continue building their programs.

