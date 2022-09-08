This week won’t be one of those where area high school football fans are complaining that there isn’t a good game to attend because there are multiple games that seem destined to provide plenty of excitement.
Week 2 begins this evening when Altus comes to Cameron Stadium to face Eisenhower in a game between two programs that are under new head coaches who are eager to get that first win and continue building their programs.
While the Eagles have lost to Ardmore and MacArthur, they have had some good play from the defense which has had to deal with the Ardmore spread offense and Mac’s “Pop” attack last Friday. The Eagles sold out to stop Mac’s passing attack, putting constant pressure on Gage Graham and forcing the Highlanders to stick mostly to the ground.
The difference in this game is that the Eagles are better at this point offensively and Ziaire Walton is getting more adjusted to his new role at quarterback. That should be good news as Ike gets win No. 1 for Coach Javon Harris: EISENHOWER 42, Altus 14.
Two of the top games Friday are the Mac-Lawton High matchup at Cameron Stadium and the Battle of the Wichitas with Elgin visiting Cache. While we aren’t going to offer up our picks on these local rivalry games, we will share some thoughts on the matchups.
Mac and LHS both have some explosive playmakers on both sides of the ball and even on special teams.
The offenses for both teams are going to go up-tempo and they will both try to push the ball downfield with proven quarterbacks in Mac’s Gage Graham and Lawton High’s Devarious Hardy. Graham was under fierce pressure last week in Mac’s win over Ike but the ground game came to the rescue to put the game away.
While the upcoming district season is what both clubs are focused on, there is a great deal of pride in claiming the City Championship so expect both to pull out all stops Friday.
That is basically how Elgin and Cache are looking at their annual grudge match which has seen Elgin get closer to evening up the series after the Owls earned a 37-15 victory last season. As that series stands entering Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Ulrich Stadium in Cache, the Bulldogs own a 21-18 edge.
Both offenses were able to execute effectively in wins last week and both continue to have a good run-pass balance. Cache does have an edge in size along the lines while both have good quickness across the board. Even when looking at special teams, they seem evenly matched.
The only thing we can predict with certainty is that seats will be at a premium for this Battle of the Wichitas.
Here are the rest of the picks and remember, home teams are in all capital letters:
GUTHRIE 38, Duncan 14: The Bluejays are once again being listed among the top Class 5A teams, plus the Demons will be without quarterback Chris Kouts who was injured in last week’s battle with Lawton High.
Marlow 35, COMANCHE 28: The Outlaws made a believer out of this writer after blasting Chickasha last week with a host of new players in the lineup. What was that number of starters the Outlaws had to replace, 20? That clearly shows that Coach Matt Weber and his staff are doing a great job bringing those younger players up to speed. We expect Comanche Coach Casy Rowell will have the Indians right in the thick of their district race but for now the Outlaws seem destined for another strong playoff march.
Frederick 42, HOBART 12: Bombers are getting better with each outing and the Bearcats are not as strong as they were for many years.
MINCO 21, Apache 15: Young Warriors are going to keep improving with each snap but at this point Minco has the edge.
Texhoma 49, CARNEGIE 6: Texhoma faces the long drive but the Wildcats are learning new schemes and it will take time to reach the competitive level.
HEALDTON 14, Snyder 12: Still learning about both these programs but when in doubt home team gets the nod.
Walters 20, SAYRE 12: Blue Devils got untracked last week against Healdton and we sure noticed the 44-point outburst. Good enough to get the nod this week.
Mt. View-Gotebo 48, CYRIL 26: Tigers lost some talented seniors but young pups are developing quicker than we expected.
Tipton 42, CENTRAL HIGH 32: This could be a great eight-man shootout matching cousins Travis White who coaches the Tigers and Gerald White who leads the Bronchos. Tipton scored 66 in a win last week and Central ran the scoreboard up to 60 in its win. Should be another fun game to witness.
Fox 36, GRANDFIELD 6: Bearcats just working to gain experience and keep everyone healthy.
Last week: 11-4, Pct. 73.3%. Season: 19-6, 76.0%.