APACHE—While it might not seem like a rivalry, when Apache hosted Hooker Friday at their own Chandler Field the Warriors were seeking revenge from last year’s playoff matchup where they made the five-hour trip to Hooker and ended up losing in the first round of playoffs.
This year the Warriors felt much different with explosive sophomore Houston Herrin at quarterback and a young football team surrounding him, Apache still felt this matchup was not going to be an easy task.
With the opening drive going Hooker’s way after getting an early touchdown and going up 6-0, the momentum was already going Hooker’s way. Apache knew it was going to have to make a big play to switch the momentum after being forced to punt on its first possession, this game was looking like it was going to be a long night for the Warriors.
After scoring another touchdown and with Herrin going out early in the game with an injury, this game was already looking to be Hooker’s for the taking. With Dominick Scott taking over at quarterback, he came up with a key play producing a touchdown run to keep Apache fans feeling hopeful.
The Apache defense followed with a three-and-out and Apache’s sideline was upbeat as the offense went back to action. But the tide turned again after a promising drive was halted on an interception that set up the visitors who moved into the red zone and scored to arrange a 21-8 halftime lead.
To make matters worse, Hooker received the second-half kickoff and tacked on another touchdown and it was clear this game was obviously going Hooker’s way.
The Warriors were able to get into the red zone early in the fourth quarter and scored a touchdown and a 2-point conversion and despite the mounting problems, it was still a two-possession game, 35-16.
To make matters worse, Scott was injured and that threw Keegan Carattini into the fray at quarterback and an Apache fumble allowed Hooker to close out the scoring at 48-16.
When asked about his first tough playoff lost as the head coach of Apache, Tanner Koons said, “all the little things matter and you can’t let the little things slide because when it counts they will come back and bite you.”