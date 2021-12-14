GRANITE — The Indiahoma boys basketball team narrowly beat Carnegie on Saturday, 53-52, to win the Best of the Southwest tournament at Granite. This win came after earlier tournament wins over Hollis and host Granite. Senior Dyllan Plaster scored a total of 68 points (22.6 per game) and earned an All-Tournament nod, while junior Tdohasan Sunray averaged 13 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game on way to receiving tournament MVP designation.
Indiahoma followed that performance up with a road win over Blair on Monday night. The Warriors (11-2) leapt up to No. 10 in Class B in Monday’s poll. They play host to a top-10 matchup tonight when No. 7 Big Pasture visits fresh off a tournament victory of its own, having won Southwest Shootout in Chattanooga over the weekend.