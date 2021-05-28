OKLAHOMA CITY — Due to inclement weather expected in the Oklahoma City area Thursday evening, games in session 5 of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship were postponed to Friday, May 28.
Below is the updated schedule for Friday:
Game 8: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 TCU [Big 12 Now on ESPN+], 9:00 a.m.
Game 10: Game 8 Loser vs. No. 7 K-State [Big 12 Now on ESPN+], 12:30 p.m.
Game 9: No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State [Big 12 Now on ESPN+], 4:00 p.m.
Game 11: Game 9 Loser vs. No. 1 Texas [Big 12 Now on ESPN+], 7:30 p.m.
All single-session tickets for Session 5 and all-session tickets are valid for the rescheduled session on Friday morning. Oklahoma State and West Virginia are now part of Session 6; fans holding Session 5 tickets wanting to watch the Cowboys and Mountaineers are invited to visit the ticket office and exchange their tickets for the rescheduled game that is now part of Session 6. The ticket office will open at 8 a.m. CT on Friday.