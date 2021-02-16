Tuesday night’s basketball games between Lawton High and MacArthur at the Great Plains Coliseum have been canceled due to inclement weather.
By rule, if Lawton Public Schools is not in session, extracurricular activities cannot take place that day. The two schools faced one another at the Coliseum on Friday night, one day after Eisenhower and MacArthur saw their matchup canceled due to the cold.
Other cancelations include Altus’ visit to Anadarko on Tuesday night and the Cameron volleyball matches scheduled for Feb. 16 and 17 at UAFS have been postponed with makeup dates set for later in the season, while the CU tennis matches against Cowley County have been postponed as well.
No announcements have been made yet on district and regional playoff games scheduled for Thursday.
OU-Texas game postponed; OSU time bumped up
Due to inclement weather, the Big 12 Conference has moved the Oklahoma men’s basketball home game against Texas to Wednesday, Feb. 17. The matchup was originally scheduled for Tuesday.
Oklahoma State’s tipoff against Iowa State on Tuesday has been moved up to 3 p.m. due to wintry weather in the state.