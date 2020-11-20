When it comes to rivalries, they say “throw out the records” and “anything could happen”.
And when your rivalry is named after a term that literally means confusion and chaos, it sets the bar pretty high.
And yet we still act surprised when something out of the blue happens in the Bedlam rivalry. But something bizarre seems to happen almost every 2-3 years. Whether it’s heavy underdog OSU coming within a slightly underthrown 2-point conversion attempt of ending OU’s playoff dreams two years ago, or the Sooners going into a frozen BPS as 10-point underdogs in ‘13 and using 3 quarterbacks to dash OSU’s conference championship aspirations, or Tyreek Hill potentially saving some staff members’ jobs with a single punt return the very next year... or it’s Oklahoma State — a 27.5-point underdog — knocking OU from national title contention in 2001....it seems like expecting the unexpected is the norm for this game.
Which seems weird considering the rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is borderline notorious for how one-sided the all-time record is (in 114 previous meetings, the Cowboys have won just 18 times). But regardless of how unbalanced the rivalry is or how Oklahoma State “isn’t really OU’s big rival”, the fact remains that this weekend’s game helps shape the Big 12 race perhaps more than any other left on the schedule. After being supposedly left for dead after 2 consecutive losses, the Sooners are still right in the thick of the conference title race. And despite winning ugly most of the time this year, Oklahoma State still has just one loss on the season. It’s big enough that College GameDay is coming to Norman for the first time since 2012.
Yet this game somehow feels like it’s going under the radar, at least locally. For a game with so much at stake, it almost feels like there isn’t as much hype as one would expect. Maybe it’s because there won’t be fans? Perhaps it’s everything that’s happened this year and this month, especially. Days of election result talk and climbing numbers of COVID-19 cases kind of make football not feel as important.
In reality, it’s because many expected this game to be bigger and more significant. When the Big 12 is almost certainly out of the College Football Playoff mix and neither team hoped/planned to be ranked in the mid-teens by the Saturday before Thanksgiving, it certainly dampers things.
And let’s call a spade a spade: as loony as this rivalry series can be, it feels pretty cut-and-dried as to how these teams are trending. The Sooners are on the uptick (doesn’t hurt when you just got done playing two of the three worst teams in the league) while the Cowboys appear a little more suspect. Just as Oklahoma’s offense appears to be figuring things out, Oklahoma State’s begins to sputter.
One storyline that intrigues me is where this game will be played, points-wise. The over/under is set at 59.5. After all, the Sooners just dropped 60-bombs on their past two opponents (I know they weren’t playing the Blackshirts of the 90’s, but still). And while both teams’ defenses carry plenty of momentum into this game, the idea of the game being played in the 20s seems strange. Last year’s 34 points were the least amount of points Oklahoma had scored in Bedlam since 2013 (which was basically played on a skating rink). But with Isaiah Thomas, Ronnie Perkins and Nik Bonitto leading the charge for Alex Grinch’s crew and the Santa Fe connection of Calvin Bundage and Trace Ford heading the Oklahoma State pass rush along with one of the best linebacker duos in America, it’s also hard to envision either quarterback moving the ball up and down the field at breakneck pace when both Spencer Sanders and Spencer Rattler have shown warts this season.
But in a year where the unpredictable has become commonplace, it feels silly for me to predict what will happen in Saturday night’s contest. So while I think Oklahoma is playing with more momentum and has the higher level of talent, it feels like this game will come down to an head-scratching play or unlikely hero.
I am confident in saying one thing for sure, no matter how obvious it sounds: mistakes will decide this game. Of course, that doesn’t necessarily push the needle in the direction of either team since both teams are among the most penalized in America and both have had turnover problems throughout the season.
But in a game between two QBs named Spencer, I think it’s Mr. Sanders who gives me the most pause. His turnovers against Texas are the difference between this team being in a top-6 spot nationally and fighting just to play in the Big 12 title game. He’ll need to be better for the Pokes to have a chance.
OKLAHOMA 30, OKLAHOMA STATE 26