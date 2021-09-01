Lawton High head football coach Ryan Breeze can’t brag enough about senior Blake Eastwood. In so many ways, Blake is the stereotype for the player often described as a “coach’s dream”.
“Great kid, here every day, works his butt off,” Breeze said. “He’s very coachable, just gets out there and makes plays.”
And while much of that may sound like cliché-riddled “coach speak”, Breeze is serious: he’s the kind of kid every coach would love to have on his team.
“He had a bunch of tackles the other night (in a scrimmage against Ardmore),” Breeze said. “He’s also a school leader, an honors student.”
Breeze brags so much on a kid like Blake Eastwood in large part because Blake won’t do it himself. Described by his coach as someone “you won’t even know he’s there”, Eastwood chooses to let his actions speak more so than his words.
“Say we have a drill, I’ll just go up there first, and I’ll just do the drill the right way,” Eastwood said. “And my teammates can look at me, and they can do that without even talking, just setting an example. Same thing in the weight room.”
Sure enough, on this particular day, the Wolverines are in the weight room, where Eastwood heads to the squat rack with his spotter, teammate Kobe Nichols. The pair help one another do a set of inclined bench press, remove the plates, and get ready for the next set. Hardly a word is said.
Eastwood and Nichols often find their own ways to push each other to get better. The past couple of years, both were defensive backs. This year, Eastwood is moving to more of an outside linebacker role. It’s been a bit of a transition, but like with everything else, Eastwood tries to use it as a way to learn and improve.
“It’s definitely been a bit of a transition, obviously you’re going up against bigger guys,” he said. “But we’ve got good coaches, so they’ve been helping me learn.”
Eastwood also tries to help teach the younger players some of the reads and checks in the defensive scheme. Having two younger sisters (as well as an older sister), Eastwood knows what it’s like to lead those younger than you, while also looking up to others for leadership.
After high school, Blake would like to go to college, though he’s not entirely sure what career path he wants to take. While playing football on a scholarship would be great, he is, as Breeze mentioned, academically inclined enough that he could earn scholarships in other ways.
“I think I can also use my academics to get scholarships too,” he said. “And then, maybe I can walk on for football, try to show them what I can do.”