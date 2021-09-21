No matter if it is fashion or football, Montez Edwards stays true to himself.
MacArthur Highlanders star wide receiver and cornerback Montez Edwards pays credit to his father, Kevin Edwards, for his love for fashion. From having the latest clothes growing up to his father owning two clothing lines and a music label, Montez was able to get an in-depth look at everyday life of an artist.
“He is his own boss, and I always looked up to him for doing that,” Montez said. “He kinda built that into me.”
Today, Edwards takes after his old man by opening up his own clothing line, called Topshelf Living. When he isn’t on the football field, basketball court or on the track, he is working and designing on his clothing.
“Me and couple of my friends were bored over the summer. We wanted to make money while we could still work on our craft,” said Edwards. “I was always into clothes, so we decided to open our own clothing line.”
Being apart of team is something Edwards is always done. Whether that is switching his childhood position of quarterback to receiver or having a clothing design done before a deadline, he brings same team mentality and accountability to his football and everyday life.
“I just put everything together in and go hard at everything I do,” Edwards said.
As the future looms closely for Edwards, college recruitment season is in full swing. With the decision to play basketball or football at the next level, Edwards remains patient in his school of choosing. For him, he goes back to what his mother taught him.
“I look if the school is right for my academics. Ive always been a straight-A student,” he said. “ I get it from my mom. She maintained a 4.0 GPA all throughout college. I told myself that I wanted to do that too.”
For Montez, it’s always been about staying true to who you are. From the lessons by his parents and from football, Edwards remains true to himself.
“If you want do something, do it. It doesn’t matter matter if somebody does not like it, just do it. Be yourself.” said Edwards “If you put your mind to it, you can do anything.”