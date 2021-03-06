OKLAHOMA CITY — Cyril went from having a foot in the championship game to having no hope of victory to nearly pulling off a miracle.
In the end, Hayden Big Soldier's leaning game-winner attempt went halfway down, but popped back out of the basket, as the Pirates fell to Roff in Friday's Class B semifinal game, 59-57, at Jim Norick Arena.
The Pirates held a 3-point lead on with under 2:30 to go but Pirate turnovers allowed the 2nd-ranked Tigers to score a couple of baskets and retake the lead. Unable to muster much offense, Cyril was forced to foul to slow down the game. Roff hit 10 of its 15 free throws in the 4th quarter, and with just 13 seconds remaining, held a 59-54 lead.
Ryan Hart hit a corner 3-pointer to cut the lead to 2. On Roff's ensuing inbounds play, Tevyn Mack stole the ball and instinctively called timeout with 2.9 seconds left. Cyril got the ball to Big Soldier, who took a step and fired a 3-pointer that circled the rim and out.
The game had been close throughout, with the lead changing hands regularly. Hart finished the first half with a 3-pointer and two free throws, but Coby Simon's 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer got a friendly roll and fell in, giving the Tigers a 24-23 halftime lead.
Hart finished the game with 17 points.