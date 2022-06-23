I feel like I fall into the same trap each time the NBA Draft lottery — and actual NBA Draft — rolls around.
Each of the past I try to do a column on what the Thunder are going to do, I declare that it “could be one of the most important days in Thunder history,” how there could be a “franchise-altering player” for whom General Manager Sam Presti could swing for the fences to acquire. However, the Thunder didn’t trading up for LaMelo Ball, they didn’t trade up for Tyrese Haliburton, they didn’t get lottery help last season, they didn’t trade up for Cade Cunningham and when sleepers did fall through the cracks (Desmond Bane), the Thunder didn’t pull the trigger there either (though, to be fair, 28 other teams also whiffed on Bane). And while Giddey, Maledon, Mann and Poku have proven themselves to be capable, if I have to put stock into which one(s) will be “franchise-altering”, as of right now, I’m only betting on one such player from that quartet.
But trust me on this one. I know you have no reason to trust me, but I’m serious. This will likely go down as a night that changes the Oklahoma City Thunder’s path for the next 5-10 years, at least. Actually, you could argue the most important night has already happened, when the Thunder landed at No. 2 in the NBA Draft lottery, the highest the Thunder will have picked since they took James Harden in 2009. But tonight is when we find out for sure who the Thunder aim to be for the next several seasons.
And while it’s still up in the air as to who will be available for the Thunder, this particular draft class seems to present the best “problem” possible: there might not be a wrong choice. The top 3 prospects in the draft — Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. and Duke’s Paolo Banchero — are seemingly destined to all be No. 1 guys (No. 2s at worst) on good teams. Not only that, all are 6’10 or taller (Smith and Banchero are listed at 6’10, Holmgren is a legit 7 feet).
And perhaps even more intriguing is as I type this, less than 24 hours from draft time, there doesn’t seem to be a clear-cut choice at No. 1, though draft-eve odds had Smith the favorite, followed by Banchero and Holmgren.
Holmgren seems to be the player most Thunder fans prefer. It helps that he has the name recognition (top high school prospect in the country, played for a national power in Gonzaga, was being highly touted by the media from the day he set foot on campus), but the allure of a 7-footer also helps. There are those who look at his slight, spindly frame (weighs less than 200 pounds) and consider him a liability against thicker, more muscular bigs. But at just 19, he will almost certainly add muscle to his frame, though it might take several years. But regardless of his playing weight, Holmgren, if chosen by the Thunder, would also provide the potential to be a dominant force on the defensive end the likes of which OKC fans maybe haven’t seen since Serge Ibaka. Holmgren was 4th in the nation with 3.7 blocks per game, his defensive prowess, slender build and ability to stretch a defense drawing comparisons to Marcus Camby or Rudy Gobert.
Honestly, Smith is likely the best fit for the Thunder, providing a top-level scorer with post moves as well as a 3-point shot that connects nearly 40 percent of the time. He can defend multiple positions, and while he might not be the defender Holmgren is, he’s slated to be one of the better two-way players in this class, drawing comparisons to Kevin Garnett and Jaren Jackson.
Banchero is probably the most dogged of the three in terms of making the hustle plays and doing the little things right, showing shades of Julius Randle in his game.
Whoever the Thunder take, I don’t think they can mess that pick up (he said, knocking feverishly on his desk).
And not all the intrigue is at No. 2.
With the Clippers’ No. 12 pick acquired in the Paul George deal, the Thunder could look at a defensive-minded, athletic wing like Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan, a guy who could plausibly defend all five positions. There’s Ousmane Dieng, the French freak with incredible upside but who struggled offensively in NBL Australia. There’s also Memphis big man Jalen Duren, whose stats dipped in the NCAA Tournament, but who averaged 12 points and 8 boards as a freshman.
Or, with all the draft ammunition they have, the Thunder could package 12 and a future first to get up into the top 8, trying to target a Dyson Daniels or Shaedon Sharpe. At this point, it feels like a fool’s errand to predict what NBA execs will do on draft night.
But boy, it sure is fun to guess. And it might be even more fun to watch.