Eisenhower forward Shawn Williams will continue his basketball career as he committed last week to Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.
Williams made the announcement last Monday on social media.
After playing behind the likes of Antonio Gordon and Mark Berry the year prior, the 6’4 Williams saw his playing time and production greatly increase his senior season. As one of the few seniors on the squad, he provided a young Eagles team with both experience and athleticism in the post.
Fort Scott, which sits right near the Kansas-Missouri border, finished the 2019-2020 season with a record of 18-12.