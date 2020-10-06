On the field, Eisenhower’s Derrick Simmons is a gifted athlete, a cornerback often tasked with matching up with the opponent’s best receiver. The 5’10, 150-pound senior might not be the biggest player on the field, but makes up for it with a tenacity and hustle that separate him.
In other words, he’s what many in the sports world would describe as a “gamer”.
Off the field, he’s also a gamer, but in a more literal sense of the term, still trying to match up with the competition, but in the more virtual realm.
A lover of video games, Simmons has been streaming and posting gameplay videos of himself playing games like the NBA 2K series on his YouTube channel “Hezitation” for several years.
Beyond just showcasing his gaming skills, the channel allows Simmons to hone his video editing and graphic design skills. While there are some computer science courses taught at high schools, Simmons said his YouTube and editing skills are all self-taught. And while he would love to play football after high school, Simmons believes the computer world might be where he finds his career.
“I want to continue playing football, but if that doesn’t work out, I have graphic design to fall back on,” Simmons said. “I edit my own videos. There’s an app built into PlayStation called SHAREFactory, I use that.”
While he streams nearly every day during the off-season, he’s currently focused on helping the Ike program continue its turnaround. Having been on two 2-8 teams the past two years, Simmons has seen a change in attitude around him.
“We just believe in ourselves more than we did two years ago,” Simmons said. “We go out, we work hard and we believe in ourselves.”
As a senior leader, Simmons isn’t afraid to raise his voice and motivate teammates. His coach said that fire, along with his on-field play, is irreplaceable.
“He’s a sure tackler, a corner I can trust on the lockdown side,” head coach Eric Gibson said. “He allows us to get creative elsewhere on defense.”