Senior Eagle

Eisenhower senior Tenari Atoe will be on the field often Friday when the Eagles battle MacArthur at Cameron Stadium. Atoe is a defensive end/offensive tackle foir the Eagles. The 6-2, 215-pound senior loves football and music and is working hard to help the Eagles in any way poasible.

 By Joey Goodman/staff

When visiting with high school football players it’s often easy to tell the student-athletes who come from a military background, something that is very common in the Lawton-Fort Sill area.

Another group that is always fun to visit with are those with roots are in American Samoa. Put that combination together and it made Wednesday’s interview with Tenari Atoe at Eisenhower’s practice field enjoyable.

